Staff reports

Monday

Mar 2, 2020 at 8:22 AM


Grain markets

Kanza Co-op: Wheat $4.30; Corn $3.58; Milo $3.33; Soybeans $8.18

PCP prices: Wheat $4.25; Corn $3.68; Milo/cwt. $5.59; Soybeans $8.30

Scoular: Wheat $4.34; Corn $3.61; Milo $3.31; Soybeans $8.24