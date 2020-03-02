Bryan Ellis, special projects coordinator for Harvey County Emergency Management, noticed that every agency seemed to be trying to meet the public and talk about what they do as a year-round effort, and they seemed to kind of go it alone.

He hatched an idea for something different. That something different will be this weekend — the Harvey County Safety Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Chisholm Trail Center on S.E. 36th.

“I thought, this might be a good way, to bring all of that together in one venue ... and put something together for the community where they can come to one place and get a whole lot of information at one time,” Ellis said.

It’s billed as “a fun and free family event that just might save your life, your pet’s life, or the life of a loved one.”

There will be the chance to take CPR training, meet first responders and see trucks and equipment up close.

The event targets families and individuals for all ages. Education sessions will be presented throughout the event — topics like suicide prevention, bullying prevention and weather awareness will be on the docket.

“We are going to have all kinds of things,” Ellis said. “We will have demonstrations. We’re going to have static displays from our emergency service partners. ... Anything from your safety, pet safety, how to provide some basic care in the time of emergency.”

And, there will be food trucks/vendors, door prizes and even bingo as part of the activities.

The American Red Cross will have a mobile presence for those who would consider giving blood.

Newton USD 373 superintendent Deborah Hamm will be providing a presentation on bullying and school safety from 11 to 11:20 a.m.

Meteorologist Lisa Teachman, chief meteorologist with the KSN Storm Track 3 Weather Team, will be providing a presentation on maintaining weather awareness during and after a storm or weather event occurs at noon.

Chance Hayes from the National Weather Service office in Wichita, will be providing a presentation on the NWS and weather risk/complacency at 1 p.m.

Eric Schrag and Patrick Fleming from Prairie View will be providing a presentation on suicide awareness and prevention and mental health as it relates to rural communities at 10:30 a.m.

Food trucks on site will include Tacos Ana’s, Mexican food; Hot-2-Trot, hot dogs and hot links; Salted Creamery, ice cream; Kona Ice, shaved ice; and Wings & Tails BBQ, funnel cakes and pulled pork.

Agencies participating in the fair will include the Harvey County Emergency Services Association; American Red Cross; Newton Medical Center; Harvey County Communications; Harvey County Department on Aging; Butler Co. Community Emergency Response Team (CERT); Butler Electric Cooperative; and Prairie View.

“This is enabling us to ... bring together county resources — and even regional — who have a safety or preparedness mission and in one location share their messages,” said Gary Denny, director of Harvey County Emergency Management.