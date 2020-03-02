1. Hear the sounds of Ireland

As St. Patrick’s Day approaches, Hesston-Bethel Performing Arts will present the final concert in the 2019-20 season with Irish quintet Goitse at 7:30 p.m. March 9 at Hesston Mennonite Church on the Hesston College campus.

The name Goitse — pronounced “Go-wit-cha” — is an informal Gaelic Irish greeting that means “come here.” The group bids audiences to “come here” and enjoy the variety of instruments as well as award-winning vocals from Áine McGeeney, who was awarded Best Female Vocalist in 2016 by the Irish American News, in their own compositions and traditional Irish tunes. They have been praised by Irish Music Magazine as “music that’s brimming with energy and creative zeal.”

Single tickets for Goitse are available starting at $23, with discounts available for senior citizens. Hesston College and Bethel College can attend for free. Tickets can be purchased at hesstonbethel.org, by calling 620-327-8105 or in person at the Hesston College Bookstore or Bethel College Thresher Shop during regular business hours.

Starting at 6:30 p.m. prior to showtime, HBPA season ticket holders are invited to the annual pie reception in the Hesston Mennonite Church Community Center. Single ticket holders may attend the pie reception for $5, payable at the door.

2. Meet a local author

Retired agricultural economist and North Newton resident Jim Goering will give an author talk about his new book, “Prairie Breezes: Odyssey from Pretty Prairie,” at 7 p.m. March 5 at Newton Public Library.

Goering describes “Prairie Breezes” as a “family biography,” telling not only his life story but the stories of his wife, Shirley, his children and other relatives. The book’s narrative is supplemented by many letters, poems, emails and speeches that Goering deemed meaningful and worthy of preservation.

3. Sounds of spring

The 40-voice Newton Chorale will present “Prelude to Spring,” including traditional and modern choral pieces, featuring Alice Parker’s 2016 setting of Emily Dickinson poems, "Heavenly Hurt: Songs of Love and Loss," at 7 p.m. March 8 at Bethel Mennonite Church, 2600 College Ave., North Newton. Admission to the hourlong concert is by freewill donation.

4. Hear some jazz

“Jazz Play” will perform at 7 p.m. March 4 at Moxie’s Grill and Pub, 1420 Old Main. There is no cover charge.

5. Check out the dancers

The Bethel College Academy of Performing Arts will hold its annual student choreography concert at 7 p.m. March 7 in Krehbiel Auditorium at Bethel College, 300 E. 27th, North Newton. Admission is free.