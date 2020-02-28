James Juhnke will be the featured speaker at the annual meeting of the Swiss Mennonite Cultural and Historical Association. Juhnke is a denominational historian. His books on Mennonite history include works on Kansas Mennonites, a book on General Conference Mennonite overseas missions, one volume in the Mennonite Experience in America series and two biographies of Kansas Mennonite leaders.

“Mennonite Museum in Uzbekistan” is the title of the presentation at the annual meeting. He will tell about the history of the Mennonite community that lived for 50 years near the city of Khiva, and how that community is now celebrated in a new museum in Khiva. He will address why the Mennonites moved to a Muslim area and why the Muslims there created a museum that remembers the Mennonites.

The Handbell Choir of the Bethel College Mennonite Church will provide music. The meeting will be at 2:30 p.m. March 8 in the Fellowship Hall at Bethel College Mennonite Church in North Newton.