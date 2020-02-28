HESSTON – Hesston College Music and Theatre will present six performances of the musical “Tuck Everlasting” from March 4-8 in the Keim Center Black Box Theatre.

Based on the book by Natalie Babbit, “Tuck Everlasting” tells the story of young Winnie Foster and the extraordinary, life-changing adventure on which she embarks when she discovers the magical secret of the Tuck family.

“From the music to the story, this musical is so beautiful,” said director Rachel Jantzi. “The story is simple and touching as it asks the question, ’if you could live forever, would you?’ ”

“Tuck Everlasting” premiered in a short run on Broadway in 2016, and Jantzi notes that staging the fairy tale on Hesston College’s smaller scale has been an ambitious undertaking, but she’s excited at the way the cast and crew has stepped up.

“The characters are really rich, and we have student actors who can more than pull them off,” said Jantzi in praise of her cast, which features sophomore Raelynn Reeves in the lead character role of 11-year-old Winnie Foster.

Jantzi has plenty of praise to dole out – from a cast tackling more dancing than any other show she has directed to carpenters who have created a set featuring a 15-foot tree.

“Tuck Everlasting” is family-friendly and rated G, but because of its length, Jantzi recommends the show for ages 7 and up.

Show times are at 7 p.m. every day from March 4 to 7, with a bonus 2 p.m. show on Saturday, March 7, as well as a 2 p.m. showing on Sunday, March 8.

Tickets are $12 for adults and $5 for students. Seating is limited, so advanced ticket purchase is encouraged. Purchase tickets online at hesston.edu/bookstore, in person at the Hesston College Bookstore in Erb Hall or by calling 620-327-8105.