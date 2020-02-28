The 2020 Heritage Fundraiser Dinner for the Mennonite Heritage and Agricultural Museum in Goessel will be 6:30 p.m. March 13 at the Tabor Mennonite Church Fellowship Hall, 891 Chisholm Trail Road in Newton.

Donna Becker, a certified first-person historical performer with the company Historical Echoes, will portray the Suffrage leader Carrie Chapman Catt. Catt was instrumental in securing the ratification of the 19th Amendment to the United States Constitution in 1920, giving women the right to vote.

Call the museum at 620-367-8200 to reserve your ticket by March 9. Ticket price is $50 per person. First time to attend is $25 per person (Ages 12 and under $5).