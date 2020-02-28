This week the city of Newton chose to participate in a “Federal Fund Exchange,” a move made by the county recently as well.

What does that mean?

According to the city, the federal fund exchange program is a voluntary program that allows a “local public agency” (a city or county, for example) to trade all or a portion of its federal fund allocations in a specific federal fiscal year with the Kansas Department of Transportation in exchange for state transportation dollars.

In other words, cities and counties “sell” federal transportation dollars to the state — kind of like selling your friend a $25 gift card for $20. They get a card to spend in a specific way. You get cash to use however you want.

This year the city and county each received 90% buyback — the city will send nearly $400,000 to the state in exchange for $359,820.89.

The exchange rate has varied from year to year — the lowest rate on record was 75% in 2018. It was raised to 90% in 2019.

“It is different every year,” said Suzanne Loomis, director of public works. “The state sets what our allocation will be.”

Cities and counties are able to get flexibility in how funds are used by using the exchange.

“This cuts down on what we have to put together if we can rely on our local funds and specifications. We can use it for maintenance projects, whether that be an annual overlay or a preservation pavement overlay. We can use it for our slurry seal program,” Loomis said. “I just have to invoice by the deadline.”

According to city staff, that means a reduction in environmental documents submitted; plans developed and inspections done; avoidance of many restrictive federal provisions; more flexibility in project selection;and projects can include road construction, reconstruction/rehab or pavement preservation.

If not exchanged, funds would have to be used on state-approved projects each year (meaning the state would have to approve project specs, etc.).

Cities and counties were able to “bank” the funds at one time, saving some for a rainy day. However, that is no longer allowed under the program.

At the county level, that means potentially instead of using federal funds on bridge replacements, those funds could be set aside for sealing projects, while more local funding could be dedicated to replacements.

The federal fund allocation is based on the population of the city or county. The federal funds that are made available for this program by the state are from the Surface Transportation Program (STP) and the Highway Bridge Program (BR).

Newton will get a little more from the exchange this year than last — usually getting around $200,000 through the program — while the county has seen the fund shrink for several years, this year seeing a $25,000 reduction.

“I think the biggest takeaway is this is not a funding source we're going to be able to rely on in future years for local projects,” said Anthony Swartzendruber, county administrator.

Both the city and county have been participating in the program since its inception in 2011.

The city has used funds to pay for roadway improvements along South Kansas Avenue, and last year, for general roadway improvements in the pavement maintenance area.

Funds can also be used for erosion protection, ditch structures, sidewalk, ADA ramps, pedestrian signals and trails for transportation.