After a number of years trying to to find new and creative ways to market its new membership drive in January, Bluestem Wellness Centers found a pretty successful formula last year — one that it replicated this past month — with a food drive that would not only benefit the wellness centers in Hesston and North Newton but also the communities that were home to them.

"We finally got to a point after a number of years that we wanted to do something to give back to the communities, both for our members to give back but also for Bluestem Wellness Centers to give back to the community as well," said Jason Jones, director of Bluestem Wellness Centers. "The Food Drive for Fitness came from that idea of giving back to the community."

The Bluestem Wellness Centers in Hesston and North Newton collected over 400 pounds of food and personal hygiene products during their Food Drive for Fitness promotion this past January, as members were encouraged to bring in donated items over the course of the month — which also entered them into a drawing for a free 30-minute massage. The wellness centers also got involved, as they would donate an item for every new or renewed member they had join during the month.

In the end, Bluestem Wellness Centers had 85 new and renewed memberships between their two locations, which was 20 more than last year and exceeded the centers' goal of 50.

Outside of the new membership matching, community members were extremely involved in the food drive this year, according to Jones The crate set up for donations in Hesston was overflowing, while even new members — who didn't have to participate to be entered for the prize — were donating items.

“We had a large amount of people bring in donations throughout the month of January. It was even more than last year," Jones said. "It just seems like the communities, both Hesston and North Newton, really saw the need this year and really stepped up and found a way to help support two very important organizations."

Collected items were donated to the Hesston Resource Center and the Bethel College Food Pantry. The Hesston Resource Center serves community members in need of food and personal hygiene products. The Bethel College Food Pantry, which opened this past November, provides food for low-income and nontraditional students of Bethel College.

Last year, items from the North Newton wellness center were delivered to the Salvation Army. Given the strong partnership between Bluestem Wellness Centers and Bethel College, though, Jones said the college food pantry seemed like a "perfect fit" as a recipient of the food drive items this year.

Pushing the food drive forward also seemed like a good way to promote community partnership in the eyes of Jones and Bluestem staff.

"Giving back to the community is very important to Bluestem Wellness Centers because we're supported so much by the community through their memberships and through the various programs and services that we offer," Jones said. "It's just finding a way that we can be the conduit for our community to be able to give to those in need."

Bluestem Wellness leadership bought their matching items from the North Dillons on Main Street in Newton, which donated additional gift cards to the Bethel College Food Pantry and Hesston Resource Center.

Over the course of the food drive, Jones noted the best moment is dropping the donations off at the receiving organizations. Outside of that monthlong effort, though, there are a number of other ways the community can band together to help others out.

"There are plenty of volunteer opportunities in our communities and there are lots of different ways that people can get involved if they're interested in that," Jones said. "I would just encourage them to find those ways to get involved and plug in wherever is the best fit for them."