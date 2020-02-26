Two staff members of The Kansan, managing editor Chad Frey and news reporter Kelly Breckunitch, wrote a news story that was featured in the launch of the News Media Alliance Index of Impactful News, which featured 34 national stories. The initiative honors “examples of news stories that have had a positive impact on their communities,” according to the site, newsmediaalliance.org.

Frey and Breckunitch’s story, “Mismatched demographics: Newton district’s staff not reflective of growing student diversity,” ran April 8, 2019. A slightly shorter version was published in “Promise Unfulfilled: Brown v. Board of Education, 65 years Later,” by GateHouse Kansas.

The story published exact numbers for representation in USD 373 of nonwhite administration and teachers.

“I was a little surprised to get listed in the index,” Frey said. “Some folks (in the Newton community) were saying they were happy because they felt we exposed things their kids were dealing with.”

“We wanted to approach it delicately and be earnest about it,” Breckunitch said. “In all leadership there is very much a lack of diversity but we only get numbers from the school district. In this last election cycle there were more candidates of multicultural backgrounds. To see that (the story) had an impact feels good.”

“That’s when we started seeing more people get interested in earning a spot on the board, because of those numbers,” Frey said. “People want to see nonwhite decision makers in this community.”

The story did inspire one person to act toward bringing more representation to the USD 373 school board for people of color: Nathan Dominguez, who was 17 when he filed as a candidate in May 2019 for the 2019 election cycle. Now he is 18 and a current student at Hutchinson Community College. He plans to teach social sciences and government economics at the high school level upon graduation.

“One of my teachers actually showed me the article,” Dominguez said. “I was astounded by the lack of diversity and decided to take matters into my own hands. “

Though he did not win, Dominguez considers his campaign experience invaluable and felt the community embraced his candidacy.

He also said one of the best influences on him as a student in high school at USD 373 were two Hispanic faculty members, Raymond and Patrice Olias. His experience with them helped him understand the true power of learning from teachers who shared his same background as a person of color.

“Whenever I walked into the classroom it was like home,” Dominguez said. “We weren’t afraid to be ourselves and they would really push us. We all felt like their kids.”

When asked what he would like to see from The Kansan to follow up with this progress, Dominguez said, “The issue of minority discrimination does not go away naturally. It’s always something that’s been fought for. I want the paper to make a determined effort to ask candidates and representatives about minorities and talk about those issues explicitly.”