One project currently under review in the county had a little more light shed on it at the Harvey County Commission meeting on Tuesday. Jay Anglemyer, civil engineer with MKEC, presented a feasibility study on a potential biking/pedestrian path to connect North Newton and Hesston.

Anglemyer noted MKEC looked at two main options regarding the path — either installing on-road bike lanes or a shared use path off the road, but still in the right-of-way. With either, though, Anglemyer noted there would be a number of issues to address.

"In the report, we looked at some of the things that would serve as challenges to building a path, and then at the end we wanted to put cost estimates together to show you what it would take to overcome some of those challenges," Anglemyer said. "There's a number of roadside obstacles. There's a lot of trees within the right-of-way; there's also utilities."

Some of the general path considerations (for either option) included allowing for two-directional traffic, providing protection from highway traffic, creating stream crossings, etc. Deciding on the terminus points of the pathway, as well as the general location relative to the road, are also key factors to consider.

"That road, about four times a day, carries a lot of traffic," said Commission Chairman Randy Hague.

Between the two options recommended, there are unique advantages to each — whether lower overall and maintenance costs with the on-road bike lanes or more accessibility with a shared use path — but Anglemyer ultimately recommended the county look into a shared-use path moving forward. Potential costs associated with that option are projected at $3.5 million.

County staff intend to look into grant options, with some avenues out there that could potentially bring the county's portion of project costs down to around $700,000 — though Anglemyer did recommend budgeting for the full amount, as it does not help to underbudget at this stage of the project. Connecting with an existing path, like the one in Newton, is also something that Anglemyer said could give the county preference in the selection process.

A number of items would remain to be wrinkled out with the potential path (like maintaining vehicle visibility of pedestrian traffic, whether or not to elevate the path, etc.), not least of which are planned improvements to Hesston Road — to which the path would run adjacent.

"We also have to decide how we're going to rebuild Old 81 to begin with before we make this decision," said Commissioner Chip Westfall.

"I think you need to get the highway in front of the bike path, and it needs to be a priority," said Newton resident Vern Koch.

Questions remain about the specifics, but no decision was made by the commission on Tuesday. Those speaking on behalf of the path, including Anglemyer, pointed out just how much such a path would be utilized.

Carol Sue Stayrook Hobbs, a member of the Harvey County Food and Farm Council, said the commission would be amazed at how many people would use a safe path connecting Hesston to North Newton. Meanwhile, former Harvey County employee Dana Shifflett, and member of Walk and Roll Harvey County, spoke to the amenity the path would create.

"It's one linear park," Shifflett said, "a park that people could use in practical ways."

In other business, the county commission:

Reviewed HB 2703, which would keep counties from adopting any guidelines — namely building codes — more stringent than national standards. It was unclear if that would make building codes, which Harvey County does not currently have, mandatory.Was notified of the annual South Central Kansas Association of Commissioners and Engineers meeting scheduled for 9 a.m. April 2 in Stafford, which will also feature the district meeting for the Kansas Department of Transportation.Heard legislative updates from County Administrator Anthony Swartzendruber and Westfall, who both clarified that KAC is not in favor of SB 294, despite rumors. Swartzendruber also alerted the commission to potential legislation that would move appraisals to a triennial schedule instead of annual (SB 301) or allow municipalities the option to extend when they could adopt budgets (SB 338).Learned that Phase 4 of the Law Enforcement Center remodel project is on track to start March 9, while administration is hoping to get a report on the courthouse space study in the next week or so.Discussed cancellation of the regularly scheduled commission meeting on March 17.Received a report on appraisals for 2020, with the total value increasing from 2019 by nearly $28 million. The assessed value, without taking into account new improvement gains, increased by 1.17% (from $257,382,490 to $263,266,869).Was notified that next week is Severe Weather Awareness Week and that Harvey County Emergency Management's Safety Fair will close out the week on March 7.Heard a report on forfeitures from Harvey County Undersheriff Shawn Chapman and Sheriff Chad Gay, noting the department's statistics have been reported to the KBI and it hasn't heard any bad news, leading local staff to assume the numbers have been accepted. Chapman also reported on efforts of the Harvey County Drug Task Force, including seizures and buy-in through the interlocal agreement to assist with those efforts.Accepted a proposal from MKEC to handle the county's biennial bridge inspection at the same cost ($39,200) as in 2018.Approved efforts to advertise for the replacement of bridge M-7.6 (at the north edge of West Park), with bids to be received by March 20 and opened on March 24.Approved amendments to the Harvey County Road and Bridge capital improvement plan — following the purchase of a new excavator that came in over budget — including repairs instead of replacement for one piece of department equipment.Discussed the potential of the Parks Department taking over services and opening up a new bait shop at East Park.