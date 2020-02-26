Visitors who enter the Newton Public Library at present may immediately be drawn to the collection taking up residence in the display case near the main entrance — a collection featuring some "cute little things."

Currently, Pam Schmidt's assortment of raccoons is featured prominently at the library, which was not the initial plan. The individual who was supposed to have a collection displayed to start 2020 couldn't do it, though, and library staff were well aware of Schmidt's collection as she helps shelve books at the library, so she was offered up as a natural replacement.

Schmidt's collection has been growing, on and off, for more than 40 years, since she was in high school. Part of the attraction, she said, is the cute yet mischievous nature of raccoons. Her collection includes figurines, stuffed animals, a real raccoon tail given to Pam by her sister and more. She also admitted it was difficult to leave her collection behind, especially one item in particular — a shirt featuring Rocket Raccoon from "Guardians of the Galaxy."

"The shirt that's in there is also my Saturday shirt. I wear Rocket most every Saturday, so this has been the longest two months of my life," Schmidt said.

When people find out about Schmidt's collection, it's like finding out about someone's enthusiasm for books — they naturally want to add to it. Schmidt, a paraprofessional at Chisholm Middle School, has had a number of items in her collection gifted to her — the farthest coming from Montana.

One of her favorite items — a raccoon that sang a La-Z-Boy jingle from the late '90s — along with other pieces in her collection were lost in a house fire a few years ago. However, she continues to add to the collection, with a new favorite being a 3-foot raccoon she received at Christmas — a necessity while a number of her pieces from home and her vehicle (part of what makes it identifiable) are on loan at the library.

"I had to buy one just to be in my vehicle because the others are in the display," Schmidt said. "Yeah, you get attached to them."

Along with the items in the collection, there is also a list of raccoon facts and trivia included as part of the display.

As hard as it is to part with some of her collection, even temporarily, it has been worth it for Schmidt to see the reaction patrons have had to the display. Not only has it been well-received overall, but that has been the case from patrons of all ages.

"Most of the time when they have a display in there, it's for adults. This, we've had lots of kids walk through the door and go, 'Mom, look at the raccoons.' It gets their attention. It's not the usual adult collection. It's something that reaches all age groups, and they know what a raccoon is," Schmidt said. "It's sharing something that you love and you're like, 'Aw, they like it.' "