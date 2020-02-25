Sperry-Galligar Audubon to present ‘How citizen science informs conservation’

PITTSBURG — During Thursday’s Sperry-Galligar Audubon Society program Pittsburg State University Assistant Professor Dr. Andrew George will highlight the importance of citizen science projects along with a presentation of research on the current state of birds.

George has had an interest in wildlife since he was a child and is now a wildlife biologist. He works with birds, bats, reptiles and amphibians too.

“It’s very rewarding to work with these animals,” he said.

During the organization’s meeting on Thursday, George will share about research which was published in the journal Science last fall which declared that more than 3 billion birds in North America have been lost since the 1970s as a result of human activities. George said he will explain how the research team came to their conclusions. According to George, insects and many other types of animals are also seeing declines in population.

He will also share the role of citizen science projects such as eBird and the Audubon Christmas Bird Count, an Audubon tradition which has lasted approximately 100 years.

George said the best way for people to help is to first be informed and the National Audubon Society website is a good place to look.

Want to go?

The Sperry-Galligar Audubon meeting will be at 7 p.m. Thursday in room 102 in PSU’s Yates Hall located at 1702 S. Joplin, St., Pittsburg.