Citizen’s announces staff promotion

Jason Clinkscale has been promoted to market president at The Citizen’s State Bank’s Canton branch.

Announced by its board of directors earlier this week, Clinkscale previously worked as an agriculture lender there, since May 2015.

“Jason has built strong relationships in the Canton and McPherson County markets since he started,” said Citizens State Bank president and CIO Randy Tegethoff. “Those relationships have put him in a position to elevate to the next level in his career and we welcome him to the position of market president in Canton.”

Clinkscale is a graduate of Oklahoma State University with a bachelor’s degree in agribusiness. He also holds an associate degree in business administration from Pratt Community College.

“I look forward to the challenge in my new bank role,” Clinkscale said. “I am also excited about the opportunity to further engage with our community and county through this next step in my banking career.”

HCC elects new board

The February meeting of the Hutchinson Community College Board of Trustees began with the election of officers for the coming year. Bob Snyder was elected chairperson with David Marshall assuming the role of vice chair.

The Board welcomed the members of its Spirit Squad. The Spirit Squad is comprised of 26 student-athletes who serve as both the cheer squad and Dragon Dolls dance team.

In additional business, the board of trustees received an update on the Student Dining Facility Expansion Project, took action on tuition and fees for the 2020-21 academic year and approved awarding the bid for the renovation of the Jack Mull Family Football Complex to Wiens and Company Construction.

The next meeting of the board will be at 7 p.m. March 12 in the Shears Technology Center Justice Theater. The public is invited to attend.

For more information on Hutchinson Community College, visit the college website at www.hutchcc.edu.

Employers invited to join ’Give Back Kansas Challenge’

Kansas employers are invited to registration for the second annual Give Back Kansas Challenge, now through March 30, and encourage their employees to participate in community volunteering during the eight-week competition that runs April 6-May 31.

The Give Back Kansas Challenge is an opportunity for employees who volunteer to receive recognition by tracking and reporting their hours, as well as for employees who may be first-time volunteers to try something new that could help them develop additional skills or enthusiasm for their work.

“The challenge will be a fun and exciting way for employers and employees to learn more about organizations in their communities and help out by giving of their time,” said Nola Brown, executive director of Volunteer Kansas, which partners with the Kansas Volunteer Commission to bring the challenge to Kansas.

There is no cost to participate, and the challenge is open to any employer in Kansas (for profit, nonprofit and government). Employers register in advance at bit.ly/givebackks to participate, and volunteer hours are reported through an online portal by the employer’s self-designated point of contact.

Based on the number of entries received and company size, employers will be divided into three categories (small, medium and large). Winners will be selected by determining the average number of volunteer hours per employee completed during the challenge period. Employers achieving the highest average in each size category will have a $1,000 donation made on their behalf by Volunteer Kansas to the charity of their choice.

“Research shows that employer-supported volunteering can result in improved employee engagement, organizational commitment, job satisfaction, and retention, “ said Jessica Noble, KVC’s executive director. “We look forward to seeing the many positive ways that participating organizations are affected during the Give Back Kansas Challenge.”

Complete information and resources on how to participate and find volunteer opportunities are available at bit.ly/givebackks or by contacting Jessica Noble at jnoble@ksde.org or 785-296-3163.

Public invited to Tabor symposium on risk-taking entrepreneurship

Local and regional business persons are invited to participate in the first Tabor College Business Symposium planned for 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 28 in the Shari Flaming Center for the Arts.

The inaugural theme is “Risk Taking Ventures in Entrepreneurship.”

“Our mission is to bring value to Tabor’s educational community and to the larger regional community by collaborating with high-level entrepreneurs from surrounding communities while creating connections for Tabor students and our stakeholders,” said coordinator Staci Janzen, Tabor assistant professor of business administration.

The one-day event features two keynote speakers, five breakout sessions, a community luncheon and networking sessions for participants.

The symposium’s keynote speakers are Paul White and Randy Ataide.

White is a Wichita psychologist, author, speaker and consultant, providing effective coaching in the workplace, which makes work relationships work.

Ataide is an active investor and adviser in multiple for-profit and nonprofit companies and organizations across the globe. He promotes economic, entrepreneurial and personal development and growth within Portugal as president of the nonprofit Friends of Portugal.

The five breakout sessions will focus on the future of entrepreneurship and work in the context of faithful Christian witness.

The topics are “Business as Mission,” led by Damon Young with LEAD Wichita; “Mission Drift,” led by Jon Wiebe, MB Foundation; “International Entrepreneurship,” led by Ted Kriwiel, 8 Oaks Network KS; “Rural Entrepreneurship,” led by Sarah LaRosh, Network KS; and “Entrepreneurship Social Justice,” led by Aaron Dixon, owner of First Impressions Litter Management.

Participants can register for the event at www.tabor.edu/businesssymposium. The event is sponsored by the Nachtigall Lectureship Series. A meal and booth space are available.