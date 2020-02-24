Newton firefighter Vincent Quentin put on his dress uniform Friday morning, a statement of where he belongs for a day that was either the end of a 15-year journey or the beginning of the rest of his life.

“(Chief Roberson said) everyone will know that you belong to us, and we belong to you,” Quentin said.

With his wife, in-laws and brothers in arms from the fire department watching, Quentin became a U.S. citizen. It has been a long, winding road for him — one rooted in love and family.

Earning his citizenship, he said, “was not that hard.” He had to fill out paperwork, take tests on U.S. history and go through interviews with the Department of Homeland Security. He went through the process and expenses of getting a green card several years ago — about three years after he married his wife, Jenna, a native of Harvey County.

“I went through the visa 10 years ago, and I could have done that again. Or they could kick me out when they are tired of me,” Quentin said. “ … This is moving forward. (My child) was asking me about it. It is a big deal because Daddy will never have to leave. There is no reason, ever, that my family will be broke apart.”

“That was always there, the last 12½ years, that we could be separated,” Jenna Quentin said.

About 15 years ago, Vincent Quentin made his first trip to the United States, serving an internship with Sedgwick County Fire Station No. 47.

“I did not know where that was, I had to Google it and it was, like, ‘Hey, I am going to buy a ticket for there,’ ” he said.

One fateful day, a family of home-schooled students came to the station for a field trip. It was that day he met Jenna Quentin, the daughter of Michelle Ruebke.

“I was in the fire station 24/7 for 10 weeks, that is a lot of time in a fire station,” Vincent Quentin said. “Michelle kind of said ‘poor guy, let’s show him at least a little of Kansas.’ I went with them to Cow Town and for pizza. Three years later, I got married to Jenna.”

Of course, there is a bit more to the story. After his internship ended, he returned to France. He maintained a relationship with Jenna — a period he said was very difficult. Long-distance relationships can be hard. He was buying plane tickets every other week for several months.

“It was (difficult). Even figuring there are cheaper options for calling now,” Jenna said. “I was spending $100 a month on calling him.”

“You do grow a stronger relationship, you have to dig deeper,” Vincent said.

He popped the question, and Jenna said yes. Right after the couple said their vows, she packed her bags and they moved to France. They lived in France for five years, where two children were born.

“She did not know anyone except my parents,” Vincent said. “She knew a few people from my church. When people say firefighters are so brave. … That’s the brave one right there. I will tell you that.”

He was not a firefighter at the time, instead working in workplace safety. That part of his life was not what he wanted. He brought up the idea of moving back to the U.S., where he could pursue firefighting and Jenna could be closer to her family.

The couple went to work on obtaining a green card, which meant reams of paperwork, medical exams and interviews at the U.S. embassy. Both found that to be a nerve-wracking experience.

“What if they say no?” Vincent said.

But the card was granted and the couple, with their two children and a cat, jumped on a plane after selling nearly everything they owned to come back to Kansas. They moved in with Jenna’s parents, living in the Ruebke home that is a renovated schoolhouse in rural Harvey County near McClains.

They lived there for a year and a half in an apartment created from a renovated school classroom.

“It was the millennial anti-dream, when you move back in with your parents when you are 26 with two kids,” Jenna said. “... It was really nice. It was wonderful.”

Vincent got a job working for a construction company before catching on with the Hutchinson Fire Department, then filled an opening in Newton two years later. His own American dream was coming true.

The couple bought a house in Newton, and two more children joined the family. Vincent started working on citizenship — wanting to never be forced out of his home.

“I love being a fireman in my own community,” Vincent said. “It could be your neighbor (you help). I love that the guys who have lived here all their lives know everybody. … It makes me want to plant my roots here.”

On Friday, the citizenship candidates who took the oath had come from 45 countries: Bangladesh, Brazil, Cambodia, Canada, China, Colombia, Congo (Kinshasa), Costa Rica, Cuba, Denmark, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Eritrea, France, The Gambia, Ghana, Haiti, Honduras, Hong Kong, India, Iraq, Japan, Jordan, Kenya, Laos, Mexico, Morocco, New Zealand, Nicaragua, Nigeria, Norway, Pakistan, Peru, Philippines, Rwanda, Somalia, South Korea, Sudan, Tanzania, Thailand, Togo, Ukraine, the United Kingdom, Venezuela and Vietnam.

And the firefighter called “Frenchy” by his peers was among them.

“They don’t know what to call me anymore at work,” Vincent said. “They think they have to come up with a new nickname, but they probably won’t. This is being able to vote. People don’t vote anymore, but the country is what you make of it.”