1. Go to the window

Flagship Romance will perform at 11 a.m. March 1 at Dyck Arboretum of the Plains in Hesston as part of the Prairie Window Concert Series. Reserved tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for children.

Food from Crust & Crumb Co. will also be available.

2. Have some pancakes

The 81st annual Shrove Tuesday Pancake Supper will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Feb. 25 at St. Matthew's Episcopal Church, 2001 Windsor Drive, Newton. The menu features pancakes, ham, applesauce and a beverage. Cost is $6 for adults and $3 for children 10 and younger.

3. Learn new photography technique

For the Fourth Tuesday Photography at Newton Public Library, Jeffrey McPheeters will share his expertise in composite photography, highlighting digital editing methods and techniques you can execute with your camera alone at 7 p.m. Feb. 25. Free and open to everyone.

4. Have dinner

Join First Mennonite Church of Halstead for the annual Verenike Supper at 4:30 p.m. Feb. 29 at the church, 427 W. 4th St., Halstead. The menu includes verenike, German sausage, green beans, cherry moos, zwiebach and homemade pie.

Cost is by donation. Proceeds will be used for church service projects.

5. Head to Walton

The Walton Lions Club will host a biscuits and gravy dinner from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Feb. 29 at the Walton Fire Station, downtown Walton.