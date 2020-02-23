USDA reminds producers of approaching deadline

DODGE CITY — The Conservation Reserve Program 2020 general signup to enroll is Feb. 28, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture wants to remind producers the signup is available to farmers and private landowners.

Those signing up can do so for the first time or re-enroll their term.

According to the USDA, the 2018 Farm Bill gave a new cap of 27 million acres of CRP, up from its previous 22 million with yearly rental payments sent to those who have enrolled in the program.

The yearly rental payments will be for voluntarily establishing long-term, resource-conserving plant species.

The species include approved grasses or trees or “covers”, which can improve water quality, develop wildlife habitat on marginally productive agricultural lands and control soil erosion, according to the USDA.

To enroll in CRP, contact your local FSA county office or visit fsa.usda.gov/crp.

US-83 expansion project begins

GARDEN CITY — Work has begun on the addition of passing lanes and the realignment of US-83 in Haskell and Finney counties. The project, which begins 4.5 miles north of the US-83 and US-160 junction in Haskell County, extends 10 miles north into Finney County.

Venture Corporation of Great Bend is the contractor on this $24 million project, which is expected to be completed in July 2021.