Charles Robinson is a fixture in the Halstead school district — and a noticeable one, too. Depending on the time of day, you can see him clearly in his neon yellow or orange uniform from a few blocks away, directing traffic outside the Halstead schools each day before classes start and once they are dismissed.

As a crossing guard for the school district for going on two years, Robinson takes his responsibilities seriously — making sure the roads and crosswalks are safe for kids, school buses and automobiles, in that order.

"If automobiles get stacked up back 20 deep, I'm sorry. These kids have priority," Robinson said.

While USD 440 director of operations Mike Branson and former superintendent Tom Alstrom recruited Robinson to the role of crossing guard, it didn't take much of a push to get him involved. Robinson spent 45 years employed in the Halstead school district as a teacher, coach and technology director before retiring in 2017.

During his time in the Halstead schools, Robinson became engrained in the community to the point where he has also run the scoreboard for middle school and high school basketball games for 30 years and taken on those duties for baseball as well in the last few years, while his wife keeps the official scorebook. Robinson is also a lifetime member of the Kansas Learning Center for Health.

Being part of a community like Halstead, admittedly, has made the commitment to help out that much easier.

"The town likes to take care of its people and I'm glad it has; and I think they've taken care of me very well," Robinson said.

On cold days, with a wind chill below zero degrees, Robinson noted that random school patrons (or even the USD 440 superintendent) have stopped to give him a latte. Elsewhere, there have been times when residents have anonymously paid for his meal while dining out.

Robinson can't help but pay that forward, with his latest endeavor maintaining the safety of school traffic daily.

While he secured his uniform, the school district provides a stop sign with blinking lights, a wand to direct traffic, rollaway "school zone" stop signs and other gear to help in his daily efforts as crossing guard, with morning and afternoon shifts lasting about an hour each (from 6:45 to 8 a.m. and 2:45 to 3:50 p.m.).

Students will start arriving as early as 6:50 a.m. each day, Robinson noted, with a number of traffic routes and dropoff spots to watch. Additionally, there is traditionally a lot more traffic on winter mornings — with Robinson stating it is normal to see 300 vehicles passing through daily.

For Robinson, his duties as a crossing guard are extremely personal — an extension of the philosophy that he held as an educator in USD 440.

"They're my kids. I've always been that way, ever since I've been a classroom teacher," Robinson said. "These are my kids. It doesn't make any difference if they're a kindergartner or they're a senior, they're still my kids."

Given his role, there is a certain stability to Robinson's presence where he can pick up on patterns to help with school safety while additional relationships are formed. One young student even came out in the middle of the crosswalk while with her mom to give Robinson a hug and ask if he could be their grandpa.

Moments like that — and giving out treats (i.e. gumballs, jolly ranchers, etc.) on nice days — make Robinson feel good. Yes, there are hairy moments when vehicles come speeding through the school zone, but he remains committed to assisting a community that has given him so much. In fact, as a lifelong resident of Harvey County, that civic investment is something he encourages on a larger scale.

"I live in Harvey County, I went to school in Harvey County and I believe in supporting your school, your city, your township, your county and the things in your county," Robinson said. "Most people don't understand those are the businesses, those are the people who are really paying your salary if you're a public employee, so you ought to do your fair share and help support those things, too."