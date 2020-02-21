An idea that has been discussed for a while is taking root and coming to fruition in Halstead — as the Kansas Learning Center for Health is in the early stages of bringing a community garden to town.

Through the mission of Healthy Harvey County and a Blue Cross Blue Shield Pathways grant available, the opportunity presented itself for the KLCH to pursue starting a community garden in Halstead. After researching and gathering input from other communities, KLCH staff had an idea of where to start and how to utilize the garden.

"Basically, what we're doing is starting with a pavilion/herb garden. I'm thinking that with herbs we could come up with ways that the community could use those as well," said KLCH instructor Layla Nightingale. "We could have different ways to show them how to use them in place of excess salt, sugar, etc."

Recently, KLCH staff started growing herbs to start the garden, with plans to build the pavilion in April and transplant the herbs to the designated area on the west side of the building at 505 Main St. in May.

Staff and volunteers at the KLCH will maintain the garden to start, but that may change as the project grows. Eventually, both Nightingale and KLCH executive director Carrie Herman noted the plan is to expand options offered through the garden in the future, such as vegetables, and the extent of community involvement may change with it.

"Getting started, we wanted it to be something manageable that we could sustain for the first year and then grow from there," Herman said.

"At this point, staff and probably some of our volunteers from here at the center will maintain all the herbs, but they will be available for the community to pick and use as needed," Nightingale said.

Funds were secured for the project through the Pathways grant, Cox Charities, Cargill Cares and the city of Halstead — a necessity for the KLCH to take on this project.

Utilizations of the garden, aside from herbs being available to community members, could range from classes on how to dry herbs to cooking demonstrations (including recipe sharing regarding specific herbs) — hitting on some of the goals of both the KLCH and Healthy Harvey County, educating the community on healthy lifestyles.

While previous efforts for a community garden stalled, Herman said KLCH staff felt it had the assets get the project going again.

"I think it's something that the community is currently lacking, so if we can offer to utilize our space to have something like this and to hopefully have it grow to be a bigger scale, that's what we're here to do," Herman said. "With us being right in the center of town, we feel like it'll be a nice location and get used a little bit more often. The schools could even come over and use it."

On top of that, bringing community members to the KLCH will help educate the public on what all the center does in regards to promoting healthy living.

That includes plans to expand upon the idea of the community garden in the future; the pavilion and herb garden are just the start. Herman and Nightingale noted future efforts could range from setting up a bike repair station at the pavilion to installing potable water/a drinking fountain at that site.

"Whatever we can do to help encourage a healthier lifestyle, I think, will be a huge difference," Herman said.

For more information on the community garden or other programs offered at the KLCH, call 316-835-2662.