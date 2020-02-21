Newton City Commission to meet

The Newton city commission will meet for both a work session and regular meeting Feb. 25 at Newton City Hall, 221 E. Sixth.

The work session will begin at 6 p.m. Agenda items include a presentation from the Newton Housing Authority and an executive session to discuss nonelected personnel

The regular meeting will begin at 7 p.m. Agenda items include closing Athletic Park Circle from 7 a.m. to noon April 4 for the Newton Bible Christian School Eagle 5K; closing Military Park on June 13-14 for Celebrate Recovery Summerfest; board appointments; a proclamation declaring March as Youth Art Month; an Ordinance amending Chapter XVIII of the City Code pertaining to Municipal Solid Waste; an ordinance related to the operation of golf carts on City streets at Sand Creek Station housing development; participation in the Federal Fund Exchange program; an executive session to discuss nonelected personnel; and a period for public comment.

County commission to meet

The Board of Harvey County Commissioners will meet at 9 a.m. Feb. 25 in the commission room of the Harvey County Courthouse, 800 N. Main.

The agenda includes a sheriff forfeiture report, a feasibility study for a bike/pedestrian path along Hesston Road, a proposal for bridge inspection services, a bridge replacement project, the creation of bait shop services at East Lake Park and a period for public comment.