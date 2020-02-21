Photographer Jeffrey McPheeters will present “Composite Photography” at 7 p.m. Feb. 25. at Newton Public Library, 720 Oak.

McPheeters defines composite photographs as images created using two or more openings of the camera shutter. Composites can be created within the camera, or using computer software.

“Composite photography can help influence our non-composite photography by allowing us to fine-tune our vision to see deeper into the landscape or subject matter,” McPheeters said. “I’ll cover six categories of composite photography commonly practiced today. Several are now available in digital camera workflows, or are easy manipulations in popular software.”

McPheeters’ images appear frequently in the “Gallery” section of Kansas Magazine. He lives in the Lawrence area and enjoys capturing Clinton Lake’s landscape and nature, especially bald eagles.

“Composite Photography,” part of Newton Public Library’s Fourth Tuesday Photography series, is free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.newtonplks.org, or call the Library, 316-283-2890.