TOPEKA -- Two-dozen airports in Kansas won the federal grant lottery and will be investing $14 million in repair, update and expansion projects.

The biggest recipients in western Kansas included Garden City Regional Airport, which is in line for $1.7 million to install pavement markings to upgrade airfield safety. The Hays Regional Airport was awarded $1.4 million for acquisition of runway guidance systems.

"Kansas airports are vital to the regional economies throughout Kansas, connecting communities large and small and providing necessary supplies and emergency medical services for rural areas across the state," said U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kan.

He said the $14 million released by the U.S. Department of Transportation would help recipient communities deliver aviation service to Kansans and support economic development statewide.

The package for Kansas earmarked $3.6 million for Lawrence Municipal Airport’s plan for rehabilitating the runway. McPherson was awarded $202,500 to support the airport’s study of future needs, while the Ottawa airport landed $91,000 for navigational aids.

In Gardner, $600,000 will be dedicated to purchasing land to improve the runway. A new $600,000 hangar will be constructed at the Syracuse-Hamilton County Municipal Airport.

Blosser Municipal Airport in Concordia was awarded $567,000 to reconstruct lighting on the taxiway and seal surface pavement. Russell Municipal Airport was awarded $517,000 to seal runway pavement.

Strother Field between Winfield and Arkansas City was awarded $494,000 to update the taxiway and reconstruct the airport’s rotating beacon.

Tri-City Airport, which serves Parsons, was awarded $466,000 to construct an 800-foot connector taxiway. Meade Municipal Airport scored $454,000 for airfield guidance signs. Cimarron Municipal Airport got $450,000 to reconstruct the airport’s apron and taxi lane. Cheyenne County Municipal Airport received $450,000 to address runway cracks.

The airport in El Dorado was sent $393,000 for guidance systems and lighting. Rooks County Regional Airport plans to invest $349,000 in snow removal equipment.