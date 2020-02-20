Friday 21

Salina Area Veterans' Coffee Group: 9:30 a.m., Salina Innovation Foundation, 336 S. Santa Fe. Enter on north side through red door.

Bicycle and Pedestrian Listening Session: 10 a.m., Room 105, City-County Building, 300 W. Ash. For individuals interested in multimodal transportation in Salina. The public is invited to attend. 785-309-5715, krystal.norris@salina.org.

One-on-One Employment Help: 10 a.m., Tech Center Classroom, Salina Public Library, 301 W. Elm. Help with resume, cover letter, interviewing, job applications or job searching. Registration required. 825-4624.

Community Services Council: noon, Second Floor, Salina Senior Center, 245 N. Ninth. Subject: Dementia and Alzheimers. 827-1312, www.unitedwaysalina.org.

Eagles Auxiliary bingo: 1 p.m., Eagles Club, 146 N. Seventh.

"Minecraft" gaming: 4 p.m., Tech Center Classroom, Salina Public Library. Ages 6-16 years. Registration required.

Jolly Mixers bingo: 6:30 p.m. mini bingo, regular bingo 7:30, Muse Ballroom, 1700 Beverly.

"Seven Deadly Words" Free Friday Movie: 7 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 702 S. Ninth. 823-7151.

"Murder on the Orient Express": 7:30 p.m., Salina Community Theatre, 303 E. Iron. Mayhem amongst the elegant. Tickets $20-$40. 827-3033, jr@salinatheatre.com.

LINDSBORG — Fika Swedish Friendship Group and Coffee: 10 a.m., Bethany Lutheran Church, 320 N. Main.

LINDSBORG — American Legion Post 140 bingo: Doors open 5:30 p.m., games at 7, 524 E. State.

LINDSBORG — Game Night at Lindsborg Community Library: 6 p.m., 111 S. Main. Variety of games for kids, teens and adults. 785-227-2710, www.lindsborgcity.org.

Saturday 22

Salina Gun Show: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., 4-H Building, Kenwood Park. Buy, sell and trade. Food available on the premises. Admission $3, children under 12 free, when accompanied by an adult.

Salina Home and Garden Show: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Central Mall, 2259 S. Ninth. Salina Area Home Builders Association, in partnership with Central Mall, host more than 40 vendors displaying building, design, decorating and landscaping trends. Admission is free.

Artist talk with Shin-hee Chin — "Mother Tongue, Motherhood, and Transculturation": 2 p.m., Salina Art Center, 242 S. Santa Fe. Free and open to everyone. 827-1431, info@salinaartcenter.org.

Coffee with a Commissioner: 2-3 p.m., Ad Astra Books & Coffee House, 141 N. Santa Fe. City Commissioner Rod Franz to provide coffee to all attendees. Drop in and chat. No RSVP required. 785-493-5762, rfranz1952@gmail.com.

LWML Chicken Noodle Dinner: 4 p.m., Christ the King Lutheran Church, 111 W. Magnolia. Lutheran Women's Missionary League annual dinner includes homemade chicken and noodles and pie. Proceeds to fund HVAC project for the church. $8 adults, $3.50 children 10 years and younger; carryout available. 827-7492.

"To Paris with Love" Salina Symphony Gala: 5:30 p.m., Salina Country Club, 2101 E. Country Club. Cocktail hour, live auction and concert. Tickets $75. 823-8309, execdir@salinasymphony.org.

Crystal Creek in concert: 6:30 p.m., First Church of God, 1311 Meyer. Everyone welcome.

"Murder on the Orient Express": 7:30 p.m., Salina Community Theatre, 303 E. Iron. Mayhem amongst the elegant. Tickets: $20-$40. 827-3033, jr@salinatheatre.com.

LINDSBORG — Songs We Love with soprano Lara Semetko-Brooks: 2 p.m., Birger Sandzén Gallery, 401 N. First. Free and open to the public. 785-227-2220, fineart@sandzen.org.

LINDSBORG — "Petroglyphs of the Smoky Hills": Presentation by Rex Buchanan. 3 p.m., Old Mill Museum, 120 E. Mill. 785-227-3595, lnoldmill@hotmail.com.

McPHERSON —Steve, Larry & Rudy – The Gatlin Brothers: 7:30 p.m., McPherson Opera House, 219 S. Main. Tickets $45. 620-241-1952, diane.fallis@mcphersonoperahouse.org.