NORTH NEWTON – The next Friends of the MLA program will look back at the impact of the 1960s on Bethel College and the larger Newton community.

Keith Sprunger, Bethel professor emeritus of history, will facilitate the program “Remembering Bethel in the Sixties: A Turning Point?,” from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Feb. 22 in the college’s Mantz Library lounge (ground floor).

The ’60s turned out to be a time of great changes in American life – a decade some have even called “the 20th-century turning point.”

“The 1960s was when I began teaching at Bethel College," Sprunger said. "It will be interesting to look back at the momentous [decade] and ask: Was it [the college’s] turning point?”

The public is invited to this informal gathering and time of sharing that will include light refreshments.

“Remembering Bethel in the Sixties” will expand on the Nov. 24 Friends of the MLA program that focused on the experiences of the Bethel College community during the 1969 Moratorium to End the War in Vietnam.

The Mennonite Library and Archives at Bethel College sponsors periodic presentations on topics related to Mennonite history and thought.

For more information on the Friends of the MLA or the Feb. 22 program, call 316-284-5360 or e-mail jthiesen@bethelks.edu.