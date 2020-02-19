Each year, Harvey County Road and Bridge Superintendent Jim Meier comes before the county commission with information on the federal fund exchange available through the Kansas Department of Transportation, presenting the 2020 figures at the commission meeting on Tuesday.

Since 2011, those funds have continued to shrink. Even with the exchange rate going back to 90% last year (after a brief shift to 75%), those figures have continued to drop — with $168,279.98 available to Harvey County in 2020, a decrease of 13% or roughly $25,000 from the previous year.

Part of the reason behind the decrease, Meier pointed out, is that KDOT is adjusting the formula required to balance federal funds — which are split between cities, counties and other state programs. In doing so, adjustments are expected to bring more money to cities and other state programs. Currently, counties are requesting an explanation of the adjustments at the annual meetings in spring (with Harvey County staff making a similar request with no response yet).

Given the continually decreasing funds, Commission Chairman Randy Hague questioned if the federal fund exchange program would even exist in 10 more years.

One thing that is for certain is the change in funding will impact how frequently the Road and Bridge Department can take on projects that money was set aside for — namely large bridge replacements.

"It's going to increase the gap between how long it is to build these larger structures, unless we come up with a different method locally for addressing the larger bridges," County Administrator Anthony Swartzendruber said.

With the $25,000 decrease, Commissioner Chip Westfall questioned if the county would be better off not going through the fund exchange.

Meier and Swartzendruber noted that would put the county in a tricky situation, as those federal funds cannot be banked, and if not exchanged, they would have to be used on state-approved projects every year (meaning the state would have to approve project specs, etc.)

Potentially, instead of using federal funds on bridge replacements, those funds could be set aside for sealing projects, while more local funding could be dedicated to replacements — though either way, it is unlikely the trend with federal funding will reverse.

"I think the biggest takeaway is this isn't a funding source we're going to be able to rely on in future years for local projects," Swartzendruber said.

Ultimately, the commission decided to participate in the exchange (with fewer strings attached) and approved staff to proceed with those efforts.

In other business, the county commission:

Was made aware of a new initiative the Kansas Association of Counties is starting, Coffee at the Capitol, with the first event set to be Feb. 27.Received information from the Harvey County Economic Development Council on SB 339, which would create electrical rate incentives for companies looking to start up, relocate or expand in Kansas.Discussed a draft of the 2021 budget timeline, which kicked off Tuesday, with staff asking commissioners for direction on the capital improvement plan by March. It was noted the timeline should work no matter what happens regarding potential legislation.Signed a letter to be sent on behalf of the commission, encouraging participating in the current census.Talked about eliminating one of the commission meetings in March, as there will be five Tuesdays and scheduling conflicts among staff.Approved a Union Pacific railroad crossing safety enhancement proposal (installing crossarms and lights) at a location on Harvest Hill Road, between S.E. 84th and S.E. 96th in Richland Township. There is no cost to the county.Received an annual report from the Harvey County Research and Extension Office covering highlights like the numerous agronomy schools hosted in Harvey County, efforts to start a Junior Master Gardener program, new health initiatives started (along with the savings generated by old programs like SHICK) and opportunities afforded to 4-H members like the club day, which is intended to help enhance public speaking skills.