Youths looking to get involved in agriculture can register for an upcoming Ag Ambassadors program in Harvey County.

The Harvey County 4-H and Kansas State Research and Extension office will offer the four-session class from 6 to 7 p.m. Mondays from March 23 through April 13 in the community room of the Harvey County Courthouse.

4-Hers will be required to attend all four sessions to be a Harvey County Ag Ambassador and to be certified in Youth for the Quality Care of Animals.

Light snacks will be provided, and guest speakers, activities and preliminary planning for a 2020 Harvey County Free Fair poster will take place at all sessions.

The YQCA curriculum goes over three topics: food safety, animal well-being and life skills.

Ambassadors are expected to promote Ag Projects in Harvey County 4-H, exhibit a poster in the 2020 Harvey County Free Fair, speak about their poster and ag during the 2020 Harvey County Free Fair, be a point of contact for new 4-H families, and write thank-you notes to sponsors of ag project awards.

Harvey County 4-Hers will learn about how to maintain a herd, talk to a vet, keep records, be an Agvocate and YQCA certification, along with job-ready skills like public speaking, critical thinking and leadership.