Four songs into his set during his latest stop in Wichita as part of the 2020 We Back Tour, Jason Aldean had a message for the crowd.

"It’s Saturday night; y’all drink up because we’re gonna be here a while."

While Aldean’s words were a fitting precursor to a nearly two-hour set that ranged the full span of his nine-album discography, they also perfectly encapsulated the tone of the night.

For three and a half hours, Aldean and his openers (Dee Jay Silver, Riley Green and Morgan Wallen) commanded the stage and had the crowd on its feet, having a good time.

Green started with an earnest performance, including a cover of Jamey Johnson’s "In Color" and his own hit "I Wish Grandpas Never Died." He then kicked things into high gear by closing his set with his chart-topper, "There Was This Girl."

Wallen then took that energy and ran with it, performing a number of hits from his debut album (like "Up Down," "Chasin’ You," "Whiskey Glasses" and more) in what he called a dream tour scenario — with both he and his father being big Jason Aldean fans. Wallen even preemptively embodied Aldean’s missive to the Wichita crowd — shotgunning a beer on stage to close out his set.

Between each set, Dee Jay Silver provided a mix of country standards and popular hits to keep the crowd into it, all as a prelude to the main event.

Once Aldean took the stage, it was clear the lighting rig announcing "We Back" was not lying — as the country superstar and his band were there to put on a show from the opening song.

Early on, Aldean got some big applause for name-dropping Kansas in a couple of his songs ("Tattoos on This Town" and "Fly Over States"), while many of the set pieces used on the massive video boards behind him amplified his showmanship — whether sharing the stage with a recording of Miranda Lambert on "Drowns the Whiskey" or with a neon-silhouetted version of himself on "Any Ol’ Barstool."

About an hour into his performance, Aldean took a pull of Wolf Moon whiskey (his new venture with the members of Florida Georgia Line) while on stage and promised the crowd, "now’s when we start having fun."

Cutting out the concept of a traditional encore, Aldean just kept plugging away on stage, playing the songs he wanted to play and those the crowd wanted to hear — launching into a streak of some of his most memorable hits including "My Kinda Party," "Hicktown," "Dirt Road Anthem," "She’s Country" and more.

Recalling his start playing at Wichita’s Cotillion Ballroom while performing a 20-plus song set that pulled from selections spanning 15 years, Aldean remarked on how far he had come in the midst of his latest stop in Wichita. While the marketing for the tour may have stated that Aldean was "back," the fans at Intrust Bank Arena on Saturday clearly didn’t need the reminder. Given the energy coursing through the venue throughout the night, it was like he never left.

Full set list:

Riley Green

"Get That Man a Beer"

"In Color"

"Georgia Time"

"In Love by Now"

"I Wish Grandpas Never Died"

"There Was This Girl"

Morgan Wallen

"Whatcha Know 'Bout That"

"Up Down"

"If I Know Me"

"The Way I Talk"

"This Bar"

"Chasin’ You"

"Heartless"

"Cover Me Up"

"Whiskey Glasses"

Jason Aldean

"Take a Little Ride"

"Tattoos on This Town"

"Fly Over States"

"A Little More Summertime"

"Crazy Town"

"Amarillo Sky"

"Rearview Town"

"Burnin’ it Down"

"Big Green Tractor"

"Any Ol’ Barstool"

"We Back"

"Got What I Got"

"When She Says Baby"

"Dirt We Were Raised On"

"Drowns the Whiskey"

"Lights Come On"

"Girl Like You"

"My Kinda Party"

"Hicktown"

"Dirt Road Anthem"

"She’s Country"

"You Make It Easy"

"The Only Way I Know"