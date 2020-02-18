The search for Newton's next city manager hit a snag this week, as while the commission believed they had found someone to fill the role, that someone chose to back away.

"The city manager candidate to whom the city commission had made a conditional offer decided to withdraw from consideration for personal family reasons," said Erin McDaniel, public information officer for the city of Newton.

The position became open last year when Bob Myers, who served for three years as manager after 32 years as city attorney, announced his retirement. His career came to an end in January.

In September, the commission chose Strategic Government Resources to assist with the search for a new city manager. The Keller, Texas-based company has provided staff training and resources on servant leadership, the prevailing culture and philosophy in the city organization, and has worked with the city commission in work sessions on strategic planning and leadership development.

Recruitment was expected to take three to four months. Costs for recruitment services were expected to be between $30,000 and $50,000. SGR gave a baseline of $26,500 in its proposal. Additional costs for this project will include the associated travel for finalist candidates, not included in the proposal costs for any of the firms who submitted a proposal to the city.

Kelly McElroy, then assistant city manager, was designated as interim city manager by the commission. She will continue in the role during the upcoming budget season.

"The Commission has decided to put the search on hold until after they get through the 2021 budget process, knowing that likely candidates from other cities/counties will be busy with their own budgets during the spring," McDaniel said.