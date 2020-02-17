Following a thorough discussion of recycling policies late last year between Harvey County administration, the county commission and the county's outside contractor, Waste Connections, some changes were made that officially went into effect at the start of 2020.

With a shrinking market for recyclables and a growing contamination rate among the loads being brought in to the Harvey County Solid Waste transfer station, Waste Connections came before the county commission with two options this past fall — to restructure its contracted hauling rates or eliminate the county's policy on mandatory recycling.

Harvey County Commissioners officially moved to repeal Resolution 2010-8, enforcing mandatory recycling for county residents, in November 2019 and also approved the implementation of a new system with bans and fines to be levied to haulers bringing in recycling loads that exceeded the acceptable contamination rate (10%) for Waste Connections.

After a trial run starting the first full week of January, the new rules at the transfer station began to officially be enforced Jan. 13. The Harvey County transfer station accepts recycling loads from Halstead, Hesston, Newton, North Newton and rural Harvey County. While the loads from Hesston, North Newton and the rural portions of the county were accepted, the loads from Halstead were flagged — leading the city's hauler, Nisly, to take loads directly to the solid waste transfer floor instead of the recycling center, it was reported — and those from Newton were not accepted, leading all Newton haulers to be banned for 30 days and treat their loads as Halstead has.

Overall, recycling contamination in total was measured at about 36% during a review conducted by Waste Connections in October 2019. With the responsibility for recycling moved off of the county, that left the individual cities to consider their options.

Halstead, while not officially being hit with a recycling ban, has been looking to change to improve its recycling practices. That escalated recently with an official amendment to city policy.

"We're continuing our efforts as far as communicating with the public on the dos and don'ts, and our council actually just approved a modification to our program. We're still keeping recycling for all residents, but it does allow habitual violators, as noted by Nisly's drivers, to have their recycle carts pulled if they can't observe the rules as far as what is and what isn't recyclable," said Halstead city manager Ethan Reimer.

Avoiding those bans, Nisly has still had its recycling loads reviewed at the transfer station — with reports that contamination in Halstead is now down to 15%.

Since review of recycling loads started, city staff in Halstead have been trying to communicate acceptable practices to residents both through monthly notices and on Facebook, much of that focused on differentiating between recyclable materials and normal solid waste, such as dirty cardboard and plastic bags.

Given those efforts and progress being made, Reimer hopes that bodes well for when the recycling policy changes go into effect on March 1.

"I hope by working with our contractor we can make sure that the service continues for the majority of people who have expressed a desire to keep it and keep our rates steady so no one sees an increased cost for keeping recycling around," Reimer said.

Newton recently moved to voluntary recycling at a proposed increase of $1.08 per month to all customers, with 2,341 opting in for recycling as of Feb. 11.

Hesston has had more success, with rates staying under that 10 percent threshold, as the city adopted its own recycling policy immediately once the county repealed its policy.

So far, Hesston has had no issues with its loads being accepted at the county recycling center and, in the eyes of city administrator Gary Emry, that stems from a proactive approach to keeping contamination down.

"All of our loads have been accepted, so we're just continuing to do the same thing," Emry said. "I think the key is communication. That's where I think we've really had our success is educating the public, keeping it as a current topic in the forefront of their mind. We've tried to keep a constant flow of information going to them so we don't have a lapse of communication or they think, 'Well, we've made it,' and they can kind of rest on their laurels; that's when you open yourselves up for mistakes."

"I think what they've done to be proactive about it has been very beneficial to their organization," said Harvey county administrator Anthony Swartzendruber.

When Nisly sees any issues with potential contamination, the hauler has been notifying Hesston city staff, which has in turn got the word out to the community through a number of measures, including Facebook, email and the city website, such as when when Nisly was seeing an excessive amount of Styrofoam in the city loads.

Though Hesston administration and staff have worked to stay on top of educating citizens, the success really starts with them — something Waste Connections representative Keith Shaw seconded.

"I think first of all it all goes back to the residents. The community really takes recycling and environmentally friendly responsibilities seriously. That's first and foremost where the credit is due," Emry said. "The success we've had is because the citizens really are serious about recycling and want to continue."

"Cities like Hesston and that are just more aware and making more of a conscious effort, and I think Newton's probably only just starting the process," Shaw said. "They just need to be more aware about what they're putting in the recyclable bins; just make sure what it is can be recycled."

Newton remains the only city where a ban has been enforced on haulers, though no fines have been levied yet, according to Shaw. Additionally, Waste Connections is starting to see improvement in contamination rates — as what started above 30% is now between 10 and 20% overall for the county.