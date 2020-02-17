Staff reports

Monday

Feb 17, 2020 at 8:18 AM


Grain markets

Kanza Co-op: Wheat $4.46; Corn $3.63; Milo $3.33; Soybeans $8.24

PCP prices: Wheat $4.42; Corn $3.84; Milo/cwt. $5.78; Soybeans $8.32

Scoular: Wheat $4.51; Corn $3.68; Milo $3.38; Soybeans $8.24