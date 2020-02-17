Q: How do I change this mentally that my friend has where if she has money, she spends money? It’s like she has no concept of the fact that rent is due next week! She gets paid today and spends it all on junk and then can’t pay her electric bill tomorrow. It’s so frustrating to watch. — Cesily (via Twitter)

A: Cesily, I appreciate your desire to help your friend. Attitudes toward money are instilled very early in life by family and environment, so you have a LOT to overcome to change an approach to money that she probably internalized years or decades earlier. Think about the older people you know. People who were ten years old in the 1930s never threw anything away and probably stored bags of sugar and cans of beans in their basements. Why? Because it was the middle of the Great Depression and nobody wasted anything. That kind of mentality often carries over for the rest of a person’s life.

I’m guessing that your friend grew up in a context where there wasn’t much money. Maybe her parent’s employment situation was unstable or even nonexistent. Whatever the cause, this can manifest in your relationship with finances in various ways, including an almost fatalistic attitude where you don’t expect to have money tomorrow when the utilities have to be paid, or next week when the rent is due. But you happen to have money today, so enjoy it while it’s here.

Technology may help to force a structural change in her behavior. Direct deposit at work, paying bills on-line through her financial institution, and auto-enrollment in a company-sponsored retirement plan all serve to limit access to financial resources that clearly pose a temptation for her. If she doesn’t have cash in her hands, or her debit card is declined because the money that used to go into her checking account now goes straight to the landlord, then she can’t spend it on short-term wants.

Depending on the nature of your relationship with her, you might convince her to put a few tools in place to limit her ability to spend everything she has immediately. And under the circumstances, that’s probably a win.

Q: You’ve said before that you don’t like credit cards. Is it realistic though to not carry or use one? — Carrie (via Facebook)

A: Carrie, the reason I don’t like credit cards is that it makes it too easy to let your spending get away from you without planning ahead to pay off the bill at the end of the month. But I acknowledge that I do carry and even use my card with some regularity. My weekly allowance pays for groceries and gasoline. And my credit union’s on-line bill pay system takes care of electricity, heat, and mortgage. But I would never have enough cash on me to buy a new set of tires for the car, or to replace the aging couch in the living room.

So how do I keep my card from draining my bank account? This is where a steady and methodical savings strategy comes into place. Relatively large and often unexpected expenses cannot be easily be budgeted for on a micro-level. I don’t know when my furnace is going to die, for instance. But on a macro level I can tell you roughly what I’m going to spend on them in a given year. And that means that I can save for them. I know that in addition to the 40% of my salary that I put in my 401k, and the 10% that goes into my IRA, I also need to put 6% into savings. I don’t know exactly what expenses are going to come up over the course of the year that will require those dollars, but I do know that over the past five years, roughly 6% of my salary each year has been needed to handle large, unexpected, and often sudden expenses that would have been much more difficult to manage without the convenience of a credit card.

It isn’t the card itself that is the problem. It’s how we tend to use it. Develop and stick to a strategy for that, and you’ll be fine.

— Eric Litwiller has spent the last nine years of his professional career helping people achieve their financial goals through the use of budgets, retirement vehicles, and estate planning options. He is a firm believer in the importance of using earthly riches to fulfill a mission of Christian stewardship. Eric is not a licensed financial planner.