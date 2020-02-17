Crews put out a car fire early Monday just west of downtown Topeka.

The blaze was reported around 5:30 a.m. in the driveway of a residence at S.W. 9th and Polk.

First-arriving crews from the Topeka Fire Department reported the car was fully involved in flames.

Crews spent more than 20 minutes putting out the fire, which continued to flare up near the back of the vehicle.

The car appeared to be parked around 5 feet from a garage at the residence. However, there was no report that the blaze extended to any of the structures on the property, which was located on the northeast corner of the intersection, just east across the street from Topeka High School.

At one point, firefighters could be seen removing an object from the trunk of the car.

The fire was producing a large amount of smoke, with winds nearly calm at the time it occurred.

No injuries had been reported as of 6:15 a.m.

A Topeka Fire Department investigator had arrived at the scene by 5:45 a.m.

There was no immediate report on the cause of the fire or an estimated dollar loss.

