Tina Payne, executive director of Harvey County United Way, recently announced her resignation.

Payne has led the organization since 2012. Under her leadership, the United Way launched a literacy initiative, which included KidFEST, the Classroom Wish List program for area teachers, and participation in Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library Those efforts contributed to an increase in donor giving, including the three highest campaigns in the organization’s history.

“Her support of the Board has translated into advancing the education for thousands of Harvey County children,” said Denise Duerksen, chairwoman of the Harvey County United Way board. “Her departure leaves Harvey County United Way in a very strong position for continued growth, and we sincerely thank her for her contribution and leadership in her time here. The Board wishes her the best in her new professional endeavor.”

Payne said she has enjoyed working with the board and serving the community and the United Way.

“This organization is blessed by the people who care enough to advance the mission through raising annual campaign dollars, hosting special events, creating programs to meet community needs and ensuring grand funding for a wide variety of nonprofit organizations providing essential service in the areas of Education, Health and Income,” she said.

Duerksen said the United Way board will maintain operations until a successor is selected through a formal search process.

“We are confident that the organizational strength, and optimal timing during the year’s plan of work will make this a smooth transition for our donors, partners and community stakeholders,” Duerksen said.

For more information about the transition or the organization, contact Denise Duerksen at 316-284-6015.

The Newton Area Arts Council has been renamed Newton Area Arts & Culture to reflect a broader membership and the relationship between arts and cultural organizations in the community.

Newton Area Arts & Culture will continue to be known as NAAC. The broader membership includes Newton area museums as well as cultural, performing and visual art organizations. Current members are Bethel College Academy of Performing Arts, Carriage Factory Art Gallery, Clayworks Gallery, Harvey County Historical Society, Hesston Bethel Performing Arts, Kansas Mennonite Men’s Chorus, Kauffman Museum, Newton Chorale, Newton Community Children’s Choir, Newton Community Theater, Newton Convention and Visitors Bureau, Newton Mid-Kansas Symphony Orchestra, Newton Murals & Arts Project, Newton Public Library, Presbyterian Manor, Sound of the Heartland, and Warkentin House Museum.

The group is also debuting a new logo, which was designed by Payton Divine, a student in the graphic design class at Halstead High School taught by Kaci Sattler.

Cathy Anderson, president of the organization, said the new name better reflected the members and mission of the group.

“We decided to change the name from Newton Area Arts Council to Newton Area Arts & Culture because we thought that name would be more inclusive for all kinds of people who are interested in arts and culture,” Anderson said. “We are not the arbiters of art in the Newton area. Rather, we encourage cooperation and collaboration in these areas for the benefit of our whole community. For example, our members include the Kauffman Museum, Harvey County Historical Society and the Warkentin House, who tell us how people in the past created art and expressed culture.”

New members are welcome. Membership dues are $75 annually, which covers promotional costs for NAAC activities and the Spring into the Arts, an annual collaborative celebration of art and culture in the Newton area.

TULARE, Calif. — Hesston by Massey Ferguson, a hay equipment brand from AGCO gave North American producers their first look at the new Bale Link bale management app during World Ag Expo 2020.

The app allows hay producers to identify each bale via an attached RFID chip, then track the bale and its production information from the field on a tablet or smartphone. The app is available for Android and iOS.

Matt LeCroy, AGCO tactical marketing manager for hay and forage, says Bale Link will help hay producers more efficiently manage their hay production through the busy production season. Unique identification of each bale will make it easier to move, store, group and sell hay based on bale size, bale weight, moisture, forage cut length and other production factors. The app also provides a solution for hay growers and livestock producers who would like a record that accurately traces each bale from the field and farm where it was produced.

The app allows the user to identify, group and manage hay by field, stack or truck load, and to generate a report showing the data for each bale within the respective group. The information can be emailed as a summarized PDF report, which is accompanied by a detailed CSV data file.