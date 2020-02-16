The February meeting of the Hutchinson Community College Board of Trustees began with the election of officers for the coming year. Bob Snyder was elected chairperson, with David Marshall assuming the role of vice chair.

The Board welcomed the members of its Spirit Squad. The Spirit Squad is comprised of 26 student-athletes who serve as both the cheer squad and Dragon Dolls dance team.

In additional business, the Board of Trustees received an update on the Student Dining Facility Expansion Project, took action on tuition and fees for the 2020-21 academic year and approved awarding the bid for the renovation of the Jack Mull Family Football Complex to Wiens and Company Construction.

The next meeting of the board will be on Thursday, March 12 at 7 p.m. in the Shears Technology Center Justice Theater. The public is invited to attend.

For more information on Hutchinson Community College, visit the college website at www.hutchcc.edu