Today’s Birthday (02/13/20). Weave community strength this year. Plan and coordinate for a long-term vision. A thoughtful winter review shows a way around group obstacles for high voltage performance. Discover a new romantic phase next winter, before your team charges to victory. Support each other and win.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Stick to practical priorities with shared finances. Ignore chaos, confusion and distractions. Secure the ground taken. Consider what’s predictably ahead and make plans.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Don’t make assumptions about your partner. If you want to know something, ask. Keep an open mind. You can get the inside story.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — The workload may seem intense. Focus carefully on the job at hand to reduce technical error. Stay in communication. Keep your own score.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Romance could flower, despite unexpected changes. Look for opportunities for fun and find them. Enjoy excellent company. Talk about love and other mysteries.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Try a gentle approach with domestic matters. Someone in your family could use extra loving. List the problems to solve. Together, you get farther.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Dig into unexpected revelations. New facts dispel old fears. Study the latest developments. Present your findings to your network. Share what you’re uncovering.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Compute expenses and monitor in real time to avoid unpleasant surprises. Changes could disrupt the schedule. Double-check the numbers. Choose for best value.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Use your power responsibly. Hold yourself to high standards. Keep your promises, standards and word. Integrity makes things work. Monitor where it’s missing and replace.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Step back and let a controversy sail on by. Clear out clutter. Clean your room. Offer advice only if asked. Plan for what’s ahead.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Join forces with friends for greater impact. Don’t make assumptions or expensive promises. Confer with allies to get the inside scoop. Inspire others to succeed.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — A professional goal is within sight. Focus and winning is a distinct possibility. Get your team on your side. Prepare for a test.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — A travel or study opportunity is worth investigating. Find out what’s involved. Look for answers to tough questions. Contribute to a greater cause.