Staff reports

Thursday

Feb 13, 2020 at 8:26 AM


Grain markets

Kanza Co-op: Wheat $4.52; Corn $3.65; Milo $3.35; Soybeans $8.06

PCP prices: Wheat $4.44; Corn $3.84; Milo/cwt. $5.78; Soybeans $8.28

Scoular: Wheat $4.55; Corn $3.71; Milo $3.41; Soybeans $8.17