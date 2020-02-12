Hanging out at the library filing tax returns might not sound overly exciting, but for the nine volunteers in the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program, it is pretty satisfying.

“Our VITA volunteers take pleasure in helping people to file their returns, particularly those who are seniors or are of low income,” VITA volunteer Larry Lee said. “We think it’s great that we can enable people to file without cost.”

Volunteer tax assistance is available at Newton Public Library — a service that has been available at the library for more than three decades.

Tax season is underway at Newton Public Library. Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) is being offered to lower-income taxpayers now through April 15.

During the first two days of service, Feb. 5 and 6, volunteer providers met with 49 taxpayers. Already this season, more than 100 people have received help with their tax returns.

Personal income taxes must be filed by April 15.

Taxpayers may sign up for VITA beginning at 9 a.m. on the day of service. Taxpayers may only sign up for themselves, not for others, and appointments cannot be made over the phone.

VITA times are 6 to 8:15 p.m. Mondays, 9:15 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. Wednesdays, and 9:15 a.m. to noon Saturdays.

For details on eligibility and documents to bring with you, visit www.newtonplks.org/services/volunteer-income-tax-assistance, or stop by the library and pick up an info sheet.

Newton Public Library, 720 N. Oak, is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday. For more information, visit www.newtonplks.org or call NPL at 316-283-2890.

Those wanting to make use of the service should bring:

• Copy of last year’s tax return.

• Photo identification cards: for both the taxpayer and spouse (if joint return).

• Social Security or ITN cards for each taxpayer and dependent on the return.

• Medical insurance information: Company, amount paid, type of coverage, coverage dates, wage and earning statements: W-2s, W-2G, 1099-Misc. for all 2017 employers.

• Important tax documents, such as gambling wins, pensions, IRA distributions, tuition payments, Social Security forms, etc.

• Interest and dividend statements from banks or other financial institutions.

• Bank routing numbers and account numbers: for automatic deposit.

• Day care expenses and day care provider information: name, address, tax ID number.

• Real estate tax and personal property: tax statements (including vehicles).

• If you itemize: receipts, bills or statements for your medical expenses, taxes, home mortgage interest, contributions, and miscellaneous expenses.

• For Homestead: (owner’s only) real estate tax receipts. For those with self-employment income, detailed list of income and expenses.

VITA volunteers cannot help taxpayers who have rental property, farm income, royalties, sale of business property, moving expenses, employee business expenses, military pay, or have a loss on Schedule C (self-employment).