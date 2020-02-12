The Newton Mid-Kansas Symphony will present its Winter Classics Concert at 4 p.m. Feb. 16 in Memorial Hall at Bethel College. Guest conductor Chris David Westover leads the orchestra, with winners of the Dwight Beckham Young Soloist Competition performing.

The Dwight Beckham Young Soloist Competition winners performing are Josué Coy Dick, of Newton High school, and Chu Yu Joseph Wu, a student at Kansas Wesleyan College. Dick, a student of Nancy Johnson, will play the first movement of the “Violin Concerto No. 3” by Camille Saint-Saëns. Wu is featured on the “Piano Concerto No. 1” by Johannes Brahms. He studies with Tatianna Tessman.

The concert reflects on peace and hope for our country, with the words of Lincoln’s inaugural address narrated by USD 373 students. American composer Vincent Persichetti’s “A Lincoln Address” is a setting of the text with a full orchestral score. The concert also features the “Symphony No. 2” by American composer Charles Ives. The early twentieth-century work embodies the character of the American melody, set in the European Romantic tradition.

An award-winning conductor, Dr. Westover has directed wind ensembles and orchestras nationally and internationally. In October 2019 he was awarded First Prize by the jury of the Warsaw Wind Ensemble Conducting Competition. Dr. Westover’s work has been described as “elegant, bold, vibrant, inspiring and centered,” by composer Augusta Read Thomas. He has conducted across the United States and in the People’s Republic of China and Poland. Dr. Westover is assistant professor of music at Dennison University in Ohio. He previously led wind ensembles, orchestras and operatic performances at Bethel College, the University of Oklahoma, and the Meadows School of the Arts at Southern Methodist University.

The Winter Classics Concert is supported by the Women’s Community Fund, Kansas Creative Arts Industries Commission, and Midland Bank. Tickets are $15 at the door/$13.00 advance for adults, $7/6 for students, children twelve and under are free with an adult. Advance purchase is available at Faith and Life Bookstore, the NMKSO office 120 W. 6th St., and online at www.nmkso.org.