The Central Kansas Community Foundation-USD 373 Education Endowment invites the community to nominate an alumnus of Newton High School for the NHS Distinguished Alumni Award.

The purpose of the award is to recognize outstanding alumni of Newton High School who have distinguished themselves in a significant way since graduating from high school. It may be someone who has had a highly successful career, has been an outstanding community leader or has a commendable record of service to others.

Newton High School has produced a number of outstanding graduates over the years and this award program recognizes their efforts. These alumni also serve as an inspiration for current NHS students as they strive to create their own personal and professional roles in our community, state, nation and world.

Recipients will be inducted during a reception in their honor in conjunction with NHS commencement activities in May. Recipients’ names will also be added to the NHS Alumni Wall of Fame, located inside the new main entrance to Newton High School.

An NHS Distinguished Alumni Award nomination form and list of past recipients are available on the Newton USD 373 website under the Community tab or at usd373-ks.schoolloop.com/alumni-award. The deadline for the 2020 Distinguished Alumni Awards nominations is March 15.