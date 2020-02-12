The work of a consultant to move a new library project forward is moving into its second phase with a pair of public meetings.

HBM Architects will host two meetings, at 4:30 and 7 p.m. Feb. 19, at Newton Public Library, 720 Oak, to get public feedback about the design and potential uses of a new public library facility.

According to city staff, two identical meetings are being offered to accommodate more people’s schedules.

Consultant HBM Architects will lead a discussion of what community members would like to see in a potential new library and how the design can best meet community needs. Participants will see examples of what’s happening in libraries today and be asked to provide feedback.

In December, the city commission selected Military Park as the site for the new library, based on feedback from two community meetings evaluating potential locations.

HBM Architects was selected at a special meeting of the Newton City Commission and library task force in September.

HBM was charged with site selection, a feasibility review, concept development, a public funding campaign, construction drawings and design of a new library facility.

If each phase of the HBM project is successful, bidding for construction would occur in October 2022.

The cost of the consulting and fundraising is estimated at about $1.45 million, split into four phases. Those phases were Phase 1: Site selection (September through November 2019) costing $35,000 and paid by the city; Phase 2: Feasibility review and concept development (October 2019 through February 2020), costing $254,000 and paid by the Library; Phase 3: Public campaign (February 2020 through November 2021), costing $276,000 and paid by the Library; and Phase 4: Construction drawings/design and bidding (December 2021 through October 2022), costing $880,000 and paid by the city.

If fundraising needs to exceed $2 million, then it will cost an additional $72,000 for another six months of assistance from Swanson House.