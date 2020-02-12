Say not to socialists

When Rep. Tim Hodge speaks he sounds a lot like Bernie Sanders. At the recent legislative forum he would repeat the same socialist mantra as Bernie would speak. Rep. Hodge was saying that he knows who the billionaires and millionaires are and we are going to tax their wealth and redistribute their wealth to the poor people. This form of "Robin Hood" wealth redistribution will have disastrous effects on our Kansas economy.

The “Robin Hood" political spin was exactly how Cuban style tyranny and the consequences of a military dictatorship began in Venezuela. Socialist policies espoused by Bernie and Tim will limit incentives to grow our economy and ultimately cause job loss and a movement of businesses to lower taxed states.

We are already seeing an economic exodus of people and businesses moving out of high taxed states like California, Illinois and New York to low-taxing states such as Florida, Texas and Nevada.

Next time you see Rep Hodge tell him that you want Kansans to prosper and you do not want any part of the socialist schemes designed by him and Bernie Sanders.

— Edward Myers

Why wait for someone else?

I'm glad someone is serious about low income and senior housing, but I won't consider for myself what Mennonite Housing has proposed. The First and Boyd location is too far from too much.

I want to be where I can easily walk to the grocery store, pharmacy, church, library, restaurants, a beer and coffee, trails, meetings, volunteer opportunities, and the senior and rec centers. If the distance involved would encourage me to drive, I should just stay on the farm.

A commissioner recently shared with me a concern over the amount of real estate that is tax exempt, to include our retirement communities. Such places provide jobs and the residents shop locally, but I see his point. It didn't occur to me at the time, but my response today would be, "Why doesn't our town compete with them?" Someone has already identified our need for both senior and low income housing. Has anyone here gone further and researched ideas for such housing? Where it should be? What it should have and feature?

Decent low income housing is a necessity we can't ignore.

Attractive, affordable senior housing may be an opportunity we shouldn't dismiss lightly.

If the appearance, livability, and economic health of our community would all be affected by how these issues are handled, why would we wait for someone else to sell us their ideas when we can proactively address them ourselves?

— Dana Shifflett, McLains