Carriage Factory Art Gallery will hold its annual Love Your Gallery event on Feb. 22 with the theme of "And All That Jazz" to celebrate the beginning of the 2020s with a look back at the Roaring Twenties.

Love Your Gallery will begin at 6 p.m. Feb. 22. at Carriage Factory Art Gallery, 128 E. Sixth St. in Newton.

Bethel College Jazz will be the featured entertainment for the evening. Generous hors d'oeuvres will be served. Wine bottles decorated by local artists will be sold to raise funds for the gallery.

Tickets for Love Your Gallery are $65 and are available until Feb. 15 at the Carriage Factory Art Gallery. They can also be purchased at www.carriagefactoryartgallery.com.

For more information about the event, call 316-284-2749 or visit www.carriagefactoryartgallery.com.