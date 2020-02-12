Based on money in the budget and the scope of work for the office overall, Harvey County Treasurer Emily Nichols came before the county commission Tuesday with a proposal — requesting the assistance of an outside collection agency to help secure delinquent personal property taxes from county residents.

In particular, Nichols said, the agency would be requested to help collect delinquent personal property taxes from 2004 through 2018, totaling $125,345.72 (with an additional $78,298.07 in interest and penalties), which is believed to be the easiest to collect.

"Right now, under statute, personal property taxes are collectable forever," Nichols said.

The department previously contracted with external agencies, but Nichols noted no formal contract exists and no such agencies have been used in recent years.

Currently, the treasurer's office operates its collection cycle by sending out tax statements in November. A stop is then placed on motor vehicle records with unpaid first-half personal property taxes. A delinquent notice is then sent for first-half taxes not paid in February, with a warrant issued in March. That process then repeats from May through June.

Given current practices (with a number of businesses on the delinquency list or people who don't have vehicles registered in their name), collection can be difficult in some cases, which is why Nichols is requesting the assistance of an external agency.

Looking at some situations, such as split ownership, commission chairman Randy Hague asked if a grace period existed by which interest and penalties would be forgiven after a certain amount of time. To do that, though, county counselor Greg Nye said the commission would have to pass a resolution. However, commissioners worried about the optics of that — especially if one resident pays their personal property taxes while their neighbors do not.

"It sets a bad precedent to start that," Hague said. "I wouldn't want to go down that road."

Based on the proposals received, the chosen agency would collect a certain fee with each delinquent tax sum retrieved, which can often vary, according to Nye.

Depending on the proposal, that collection fee could be 25 to 40% of what is retrieved by the outside agency. That is factored into the estimated cost to the county. With nearly $28,000 already in the department's budget for such services and an estimated $50,500 to be collected on the county's part, the county is still projected to come out ahead.

Knowing the work that goes into the collection process — and that the county has the option to seek other potential services — the commission approved the request for proposal.

"All we're doing is getting proposals and then making another determination," said commissioner Chip Westfall.

"We've done what we can do that is reasonable," Nichols said. "It would be helpful to have somebody else who has more time and resources."

In other business, the county commission:

• Heard about a potential request coming to ask the county to consider taking over maintenance responsibility for a stretch of E. Dutch Avenue.

• Was updated on the city of Newton's plans to annex a parcel of land at the corner of S.E. 12th and Hillside, in an effort to extend municipal services.

• Received an agenda for the Council of Governments meeting, which would focus on SB 294 as well as setting topics of discussion for future meetings.

• Discussed plans to send out census letters, signed by the commission, with real estate value notices (at an estimated cost of $700).

• Learned that hearings on the Wichita ASR project are currently going on in Halstead, though a final decision is not expected until September or October.

• Was notified that the health department is keeping tabs on reports of the coronavirus (with no confirmed cases in Kansas) as well as the flu.

• Approved moving forward with the improvement project for Taxiway E at the Newton City-County Airport, authorizing Newton director of public works Suzanne Loomis to sign design contract, task order No. 6, from HNTB. The design cost would be about $25,000 for the county's share and included in the 2020 budget, while it was noted the rest of the scheduled costs would be budgeted for 2021.

• Approved the appointment of Jana McKinney and Commissioner Chip Westfall as non-lawyer members to the ninth district judicial nominating commission, waiving second reading. Terms run from March 2, 2020, to March 4, 2024.