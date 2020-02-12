The Newton Chamber Area Chamber of Commerce is currently exploring the possibility of establishing a health/dental/vision insurance plan for its members and their employees.

To that end, the chamber will host a pair of community meetings where an adviser will explain the ins and outs of the plan and answer any questions chamber members may have.

There will be a lunch meeting at noon Feb. 24 at Prairy Market & Deli Mezzanine, at the corner of Sixth and Main. An evening meeting will follow at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 24, also at the Prairy Market & Deli Mezzanine.

To register for the meeting, visit the chamber website at http://cca.newtonchamberks.org or email director Pam Stevens at pam@newtonchamberks.org.