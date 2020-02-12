WICHITA — A school bus carrying about 30 elementary school-age children from Wichita crashed Wednesday morning as it was traveling on a snowy Interstate 35 south of Emporia, officials said.

Multiple students were reported injured in the crash, which occurred around 9:37 a.m. as the bus was traveling north on I-35 on the Kansas Turnpike.

None of the injuries was believed to be serious, officials said.

The injured children were transported to Newman Regional Health in Emporia, said Kansas Highway Patrol Lt. Adam Winters.

The crash occurred when the bus slid off the turnpike in an area where the road was “slushy,” Winters said. The bus was in the right lane at the time, Winters said.

The bus then entered the east ditch, where it came to rest on its side.

Susan Arensman, news and media relations manager for Wichita Unified School District 259, said the bus was carrying fifth-graders from Park Elementary School to Topeka for a field trip. In addition to the students, three adults in addition to the driver were on the bus.

Arensman said another bus was being sent from Wichita to transport the students and adults back to Wichita.

MCPHERSON — The McPherson Police Department investigated Monday a threat to commit violence at the McPherson Middle School.

On Monday afternoon, the McPherson Police Department received a report concerning a 13-year-old student possibly threatening to commit violence at the McPherson Middle School. The McPherson Police Department has investigated the incident and took the student into custody for disorderly conduct.