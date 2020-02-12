PREP GIRLS

Central Kansas League

Halstead 53, Hillsboro 30

HILLSBORO — The Halstead High School girls’ basketball team bounced back from a loss Friday to down Hillsboro 53-30 Tuesday in Central Kansas League play in Hillsboro.

The Dragons led 34-13 at the half.

Karenna Gerber led Halstead with 26 points, hitting 12 of 20 from the field. Gerber added eight rebounds and blocked five shots. Josie Engel scored 10 points.

Jessica Saunders led 9-6 Hillsboro with six points.

Halstead is 13-3, 3-2 in CKL play, and plays Friday at Hoisington.

HALSTEAD (13-3, 3-2 CKL) — Lewis 0-6 3-5 3, Schroeder 0-3 0-2 0, Gerber 12-20 2-2 26, Engel 2-10 4-4 10, O’Brien 1-8 2-4 4, Heck 1-1 0-0 2, Kelley 2-5 1-2 6, Weber 0-1 1-2 1, Neve 0-0 1-2 1, Wagner 0-0 0-0 0, Myers 0-1 0-0 0, Lee 0-0 0-0 0, TOTALS 18-55 14-23 53.

HILLSBORO (9-6, 2-3 CKL) — Klein 1-2 0-0 2, Werth 1-6 2-2 5, Kleiner 0-6 2-4 2, Saunders 3-5 0-0 6, Weisbeck 0-2 0-0 0, Reed 0-0 0-0 0, Funk 2-3 0-1 4, Hein 1-1 0-0 3, Ediger 1-3 0-0 3, Bell 0-0 0-0 0, Berens 0-0 2-2 2, Hefley 1-5 1-2 3, TOTALS 10-33 7-11 30.

Halstead;18;16;8;11;—53

Hillsboro;5;8;4;13;—30

Total fouls — Hal. 13, Hil. 17. Technical fouls — none. Fouled out — none. 3-point shooting — Hal. 3-19 (Lewis 0-4, Schroeder 0-1, Gerber 0-2, Engel 2-7, O’Brien 0-1, Kelley 1-4), Hil. 3-7 (Werth 1-2, Kleiner 0-2, Hein 1-1, Ediger 1-2). Rebounds — Hal. 33 (Gerber 8), Hil. 31 (Klein 3, Werth 3, Kleiner 3). Assists — Hal. 10 (Schroeder 4), Hil. 7 (Werth 3). Turnovers — Hal. 9 (O’Brien 3), Hil. 20 (Saunders 5). Blocked shots — Hal. 5 (Gerber 5), Hil. 1 (Weisbeck 1). Steals — Hal. 15 (O’Brien 5), Hil. 2 (Werth 1, Weisbeck 1).

Heart of America

Moundridge 52, H.Trinity 36

MOUNDRIDGE — The Moundridge Wildcat girls used an 18-3 fourth quarter to get by Hutchinson Trinity 52-36 Tuesday in HOAL play in Moundridge.

The Wildcats led 22-17 at the half and 34-33 after three quarters.

Kourtney Kaufman led Moundridge with 17 points. Katie Eichelberger added 14 points.

Becca Hammersmith led 9-7 Trinity with 10 points. Emme Clifton and Hayley Hughes each added nine points.

Moundridge is 8-9, 3-3 in HOAL play, and hosts Berean Academy Friday.

HUTCHINSON TRINITY (9-7, 3-3 HOAL) — Garcia 0 (1) 2-2 4, 5; Clifton 0 (3) 0-0 0, 9; Ortiz 0 0-0 0, 0; Hughes 2 5-6 0, 9; Flores 0 0-0 1, 0; Hammersmith 2 (2) 0-0 0, 10; Friday 1 0-0 3, 2; Schrock 5 (6) 6-8 12, 36.

MOUNDRIDGE (8-9, 3-3 HOAL) — Er.Durst 3 3-4 1, 9; Em.Durst 1 (1) 0-0 1, 5; Ki.Elmore 0 0-0 0, 0; Stucky 3 0-0 4, 6; Kaufman 0 (5) 2-2 3, 17; Ke.Elmore 0 1-2 0, 1; Eichelberger 5 4-4 3, 14; TOTALS 12 (6) 10-12 12, 52.

H.Trinity;13;4;16;3;—36

Moundridge;11;11;12;18;—52

Inman 50, Remington 24

INMAN — The Remington Bronco girls fell to Inman 50-24 Tuesday in HOAL play in Inman.

Inman led 16-10 after the first quarter and put things away with a 13-3 second-quarter run, holding the Broncos to three points in the third quarter.

Dantley Raney led 12-4 Inman with 11 points. Rachel Harmon scored 10.

Lucy Entz scored nine points for Remington.

Remington is 2-13, 1-4 in HOAL play, and plays Tuesday at Sterling.

REMINGTON (2-13, 1-4 HOAL) — Wedel 0 2-4 0, 2; DeLaRosa 0 0-0 0, 0; A.Entz 3 0-4 3, 6; Hisel 0 2-4 3, 2; Hays 0 0-0 1, 0; Ingalsbe 0 (1) 2-4 2, 5; L.Entz 3 (1) 0-0 4, 9; TOTALS 6 (2) 6-16 13, 24.

INMAN (12-4, 6-1 HOAL) — Froese 1 0-0 2, 2; McClain 1 0-0 0, 2; Schroeder 0 (1) 0-0 0, 3; Neufeld 0 (1) 0-0 0, 3; Welch 0 0-0 1, 0; Thiessen 0 0-0 0, 0; Martisko 0 0-0 1, 0; Brake 2 5-5 1, 9; Raney 4 (1) 0-0 0, 11; Maurer 2 (1) 1-2 0, 8; Hurley 0 0-0 0, 0; Harmon 3 4-6 3, 10; Neufeld 1 0-0 2, 2; TOTALS 14 (4) 10-13 11, 50.

Remington;10;3;3;8;—24

Inman;16;13;13;8;—50

Heart of the Plains

Fairfield 39, Burrton 32

BURRTON — The Burrton Charger girls were edged by Fairfield 39-32 Tuesday in Heart of the Plains League play in Burrton.

Burrton led 18-13 at the half and 26-25 after three quarters,

Kay Combs led 5-10 Fairfield with 10 points.

Kassandra Salgado and C Dunlavy each scored seven points for Burrton.

The Chargers are 6-10, 0-6 in HOPL play, and plays Friday at Attica.

FAIRFIELD (5-10, 2-4 HOPL) — Smyth 3 1-2 1, 7; Espinoza 1 0-0 3, 2; Kar.Combs 0 0-0 1, 0; Bosye 3 2-4 1, 8; Schwertfeger 0 4-4 1, 4; Bouman 1 0-0 1, 2; McMillin 1 4-4 1, 6; Kay Combs 4 2-3 3, 10; TOTALS 13 13-17 12, 39.

BURRTON (6-10, 0-6 HOPL) — Salgado 2 3-6 5, 7; Zehr 2 0-0 3, 4; M.Dunlavy 3 0-3 4, 6; Hoopes 2 0-0 2, 4; Dold 0 0-0 1, 0; C.Dunlavy 3 1-4 2, 7; Stahl 1 2-2 0, 4; A.Combs 0 0-0 0, 0; TOTALS 13 6-15 17, 32.

Fairfield;4;9;12;14;—39

Burrton;10;8;8;6;—32

PREP BOYS

Central Kansas League

Hillsboro 45, Halstead 41

HILLSBORO — The Halstead Dragon boys saw a fourth-quarter comeback fall short in a 45-41 loss to Hillsboro Tuesday in CKL play in Hillsboro.

The Trojans led 21-13 at the half and 31-20 after three quarters. Halstead outscored Hillsboro 21-14 in the fourth quarter.

Matthew Potucek led 9-7 Hillsboro with 16 poinys. Brekyn Ratzlaff added 11 pointsa.

Cameron Kohr led Halstead with 23 points.

Halstead is 2-14, 0-5 in CKL play, and plays Friday at Hoisington.

HALSTEAD (2-14, 0-5 CKL) — Kohr 9-16 3-6 23, Farmer 0-4 1-2 1, Fletcher 1-4 0-0 2, A.Radke 0-6 6-10 6, Horn 3-7 0-0 7, Drake 0-0 2-2 2, I.Radke 0-1 0-1 0, Propst 0-0 0-0 0, TOTALS 13-38 12-21 41.

HILLSBORO (9-7, 3-2 CKL) — Ratzlaff 2-9 6-8 11, Boldt 3-5 0-1 7, M.Potucek 7-9 2-4 16, Reed 0-1 0-0 0, C.Potucek 1-1 0-0 2, Wichert 0-2 0-0 0, Harris 2-6 0-0 4, Diener 0-2 0-2 0, Kaufman 2-3 0-2 4, Linnens 0-5 1-2 1, TOTALS 17-43 9-19 45.

Halstead;6;7;7;21;—41

Hillsboro;10;11;10;14;—45

Total fouls — Hal. 22, Hil. 22. Technical fouls — Hil.: Harris 1:51-3q. Fouled out — Hal.: Kohr, Farmer. 3-point shooting — Hal. 3-17 (Kohr 2-4, Farmer 0-3, Fletcher 0-2, A.Radke 0-3, Horn 1-4, I.Radke 0-1), Hil. 2-10 (Ratzlaff 1-4, Boldt 1-3, Wichert 0-1, Linnens 0-2). Rebounds — Hal. 29 (I.Radke 5), Hil. 28 (M.Potucek 6). Assists — Hal. 2 (Farmer 2), Hil. 3 (Ratzlaff 1, Reed 1, Linnens 1). Turnovers — Hal. 18 (A.Radke 5), Hil. 13 (Reed 5). Blocked shots — Hal. 0, Hil. 1 (Reed 1). Steals — Hal. 3 (Drake 2), Hil. 8 (M.Potucek 3).

Heart of America

H.Trinity 49, Moundridge 42

MOUNDRIDGE — Lucas Hammeke scored 26 points with nine rebounds to lead the Hutchinson Trinity boys to a 49-42 win over Moundridge Tuesday in HOAL play in Moundridge.

Moundridge led 12-9 after the first quarter and 27-18 at the half. Trinity tied the game 32-32 after three quarters.

“Battled tonight against a very good Hutch Trinity Catholic team featuring one of the finest guards in the league,” Moundridge coach Vance Unrau said. “Held Hammeke to six points in the first half but he put his team on his back and ended with 26. That's what good players do. Brady Helms owned the paint in the first half but they made some nice adjustments at halftime and needed some of our other guys to make plays. A pivotal point in the game came when we gave up three consecutive offensive rebounds for scores. We never overcame that run.”

Landon Gray added 11 points for Trinity, 10-6 overall and 4-1 in HOAL play.

Brady Helms led Moundridge with 18 points and eight rebounds. Landon Kaufman added 10.

Moundridge is 7-9, 3-2 in HOAL play, and hosts unbeaten Berean Academy Friday.

HUTCHINSON TRINITY (10-6, 4-1 HOAL) — Cramer 1 0-2 0, 2; Hammeke 5 (4) 4-4 3, 26; Nelson 1 (1) 0-3 2, 5; Westhoff 1 0-0 0, 2; W.Gray 0 0-0 2, 0; Maldonado 1 1-3 1, 3; L.Gray 2 (2) 1-1 3, 11; TOTALS 11 (7) 6-14 11, 49.

MOUNDRIDGE (7-9, 3-2 HOAL) — L.Kaufman 2 (2) 0-0 4, 10; Unruh 0 3-4 4, 3; Schlosser 2 0-0 3, 4; D.Kaufman 1 0-0 3, 2; Helms 8 2-4 0, 18; Churchill 1 (1) 0-0 1, 5; TOTALS 14 (3) 5-8 16, 42.

H.Trinity;9;9;14;17;—49

Moundridge;12;15;5;10;—42

Inman 42, Remington 28

The Inman Teutons held off the Remington Bronco boys 42-28 Tuesday in HOAL play in Inman.

Inman led 18-13 at the half and 28-19 after three quarters.

Jace Doerksen led 11-4 Inman with 14 poinys. Mason Carter added 10.

Zane Winter scored eight points for Remington.

The Broncos are 3-12 overall, 1-4 in HOAL play, and plays Tuesday at Sterling.

REMINGTON (3-12, 1-4 HOAL) — Entz 2 0-0 2, 4; Cook 0 0-0 1, 0; J.Martin 0 0-0 1, 0; Scribner 1 (1) 0-0 1, 5; T.Lewis 0 0-0 0, 0; Spencer 2 3-3 3, 7; Fasnacht 2 0-0 4, 4; Winter 2 (1) 1-2 0, 7; TOTALS 9 (2) 4-5 12, 28.

INMAN (11-4, 4-2 HOAL) — Doerksen 2 (3) 1-2 0, 14; Johnson 1 (1) 0-0 1, 5; Konrade 0 0-0 4, 0; Ke.Blank 0 0-0 0, 0; Ka.Blank 1 5-6 1, 7; Carter 3 4-4 2, 10; E.Brunk 2 0-0 1, 4; Thiessen 1 0-0 1, 2; TOTALS 10 (4) 10-12 10, 42.

Remington;8;5;6;9;—28

Inman;10;8;10;14;—42

Heart of the Plains

Fairfield 55, Burrton 50

BURRTON – The Burrton Charger boys fell to Fairfield 55-50 Tuesday in Heart of the Plains League play in Burrton.

The game was tied 20-20 at the half. Burrton led 37-35 after three quarters.

Jacob Bauman and Ethan Waters each scored 19 points for 5-10 Fairfield.

Dakota Woodworth led Burrton with 23 points. Gabe Perkins added 18.

Burrton is 1-15, 0-5 in HOPL play, and plays Friday at Attica.

FAIRFIELD (5-10, 2-3 HOPL) — Kennedy 1 0-0 2, 2; Jac.Bauman 5 9-18 4, 19; Kalmer 1 3-5 0, 5; Haument 2 0-1 4, 4; Waters 7 5-6 1, 19; Fowler 2 2-2 0, 6; Jar.Bauman 0 0-0 3, 0; TOTALS 18 19-32 14, 55.

BURRTON (1-15, 0-5 HOPL) — Baughman 0 0-0 3, 0; Leis 0 0-1 0, 0; Perkins 3 (3) 3-3 1, 18; Barron 2 0-0 5, 4; Rimbey 0 0-0 0, 0; Woodworth 4 (4) 3-5 4, 23; Hernandez 1 (1) 0-0 5, 5; Sorrell 0 0-0 3, 0; TOTALS 10 (8) 6-9 21, 50.

Fairfield;9;11;15;20;—55

Burrton;10;10;17;13;—50

Wheat State League

Goessel 47, Centre 37

LOST SPRINGS — The Goessel Bluebird boys downed Centre 47-37 Tuesday in Wheat State League play in rural Lost Springs.

Goessel led 28-16 at the half.

Nate Zogleman led Goessel with 20 points. Dylan Lindeman added 18. Zogleman and Lindeman each had eight rebounds.

Centre’s stats were not reported.

Goessel is 10-5, 6-1 in WSL play, and plays Thursday at Canton-Galva.

GOESSEL (10-5, 6-1 WSL) — Zogleman 20, Schmidt 3, Hagewood 3, Lindeman 18, Wuest 3.

CENTRE (7-8, 3-4 WSL) — n/a.

Goessel;15;13;8;11;—47

Centre;10;6;13;8;—37