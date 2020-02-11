1. A Taste of Thailand: 10:30 a.m. Feb. 11, Apron Strings Kitchen Store, 1 S. Main St., Hutchinson. Cost is $45. Register by calling 620-259-7339, pay online at apronstringsstore.com, or sign up in person. Menu will include tom kha gai (chicken coconut soup) and som tam (peanut papaya salad).

2. Love Acrylic Pour: 7 p.m. Feb. 11, Lit Studios Paint and Pottery, 416A N. Main, Hutchinson. Cost is $25. Tickets at litstudioson5th.com. This class will be just like the acrylic pour on canvas, except its Valentine's Day themed! Messy is the theme of the night. Bring your own drinks. You must register online at the ticket link.

3. Valentine's Teen Craft: 4 p.m. Feb. 11, Haven Public Library, 121 N. Kansas, Haven. Yarn heart bookmarks. RSVP by calling the library at 620-465-3524 or message the library on Facebook.