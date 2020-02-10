The city of Lansing has hired a company to perform displays for its Independence Day Celebration June 26-27.

Council members voted 7-0 to approve the bid of Victory Pyrotechnics and FFX, LLC to provide a combined laser/pyrotechnic show with a patriotic theme for Saturday night and a rock and roll-themed event for Friday night. The vote was 7-0 because council member Kerry Brungardt was absent.

The combined bid was for $22,000, which will come from the transient guest tax fund. The company was the only one to bid for the maximum allowable amount of $5,000 and $17,000 for the two shows.

The combined celebration will be held instead of a separate Lansing DAZE and a Fourth of July event.

Council member Tony McNeill asked why the fireworks show was at 10 p.m. instead of 9:30 p.m. which is when the sun will set. Tim Dossey, event and marketing coordinator, said it’s sometimes not dark enough for fireworks right at sunset, and it also gives vendors a little more time. Ultimately, Mayor Mike Smith asked if the time could be set for 9:30 p.m. but the actual display might be a little later if it wasn’t dark enough. Dossey said he would plan on that.

Council members also approved a request from Lansing Boy Scout Troop 165 to use the Lansing Activity Center after hours Feb. 15-16. An anti-campout will be scheduled from noon Feb. 15 until 11 a.m. Feb. 16. A deposit of $300 was required, as were a release of liability and agreement to indemnify.

After a 15-minute executive session, council members voted to authorize City Administrator Tim Vandall and City Attorney Greg Robinson to consult with legal counsel regarding ongoing litigation as directed by the governing body. The city is currently in litigation concerning Leavenworth County Fire District No. 1 and whether the city will be allowed to terminate a interlocal agreement with the two townships, Delaware and High Prairie.