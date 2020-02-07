Newton USD 373 and the Board of Education interviewed four candidates for the position of superintendent, a position that opened earlier this year when Deb Hamm announced she would retire.

This week four candidates were interviewed for the position, including two who have worked in the Newton district before in other positions. All four candidates interviewed are currently superintendents for other districts in Kansas.

Candidates were selected based on the information gathered from the characteristic survey and focus groups conducted in the community.

George Leary, a former principal at Chisholm Middle School, and Adrian Howie, a former teacher and instructional coach for the district, were among the four finalists interviewed this week.

Leary, who interviewed Monday, is currently the superintendent at Moundridge. Previously he was a middle school principal from 1994 to 2015 in Newton and a principal in Pretty Prairie from 1992 to 1994.

Howie, who interviewed Tuesday, is currently the superintendent at Hugoton USD 210. Previously, he was an elementary principal in Kingman from 2012 to 2015 and a teacher and instructional coach in Newton from 2004 to 2012.

Darrel Kohlman, currently the superintendent at USD 115 Nemaha Central, was interviewed Thursday. Previously, he was the superintendent/principal at Mullinville from 2008 to 2010 and the principal at Bucklin from 1998 to 2008.

Fred VanRanken, who interviewed Friday, is currently the superintendent at USD 240 Twin Valley. Previously, he was director of student learning at Smoky Valley from 2006 to 2016 and a high school principal at Smoky Valley from 1999 to 2006.

The board completed the interview process Friday.