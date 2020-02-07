Brian Robinson will polish up his 1969 Z28 Camero for a cruise on May 1, and for — he hopes — a big car show on May 2. He will not compete for prizes in the show, as his reward — and the reward for the 20 or so cars part of the Mid-Kansas Muscle Car Club — will be having the show to be in.

"We did not want to see (The Newton Downtown Car Show) go away. We waited four months for someone else to pick it up and no one did," Robinson said. "It is too big of an event, too cool of an event, to let it go away. We are willing to do the work."

In November, Dave Baughman, then the chairman of the Newton Downtown Car Show, announced there would be no show in 2020 after 15 years of taking over several blocks of downtown for a show at the beginning of May.

“We’re sorry to have to end this grand event,” Baughman said at the time. “I’ve tried to interest other groups and organizations to take over the car show, but it takes quite a bit of work and money to keep this circus going and it has to be run the way we always have or it just wouldn’t work.”

Baughman told The Kansan the show operated on about a $10,000 budget, and that was a stumbling block for businesses and organizations that he had spoken to about taking over the operations of the event.

But the Mid Kansas Muscle Car group simply could not let the show die.

"We are keeping it the same and not making too many changes," Robinson said. "We just want to keep the tradition going."

The club started about a year ago.

In 2005, the first year of the show, 80 cars were on display in two blocks of downtown, but it grew from there. The event routinely drew more than 300 vehicles into about six blocks of downtown, along with food vendors. During the show’s history, there have been concerts in the Fox Theatre, visits from the television show "Cruise Night in America" and a Friday night cruise night. Robinson said the cruise night will continue — a natural for the club.

"We started a Newton Cruise-In that is every Friday night," Robinson said.

That event is each Friday at North Dillons from April to October.

"It is a reason for guys and gals to get their cars out and drive them, instead of leaving them in the garage and not enjoy them," Robinson said.

The club grew to about 40 people in its first year. All of those 40 people will be involved in putting on the Newton Downtown Car Show.

The event routinely drew more than 10,000 visitors to downtown during the several hours the show was open.

"It is huge, and it is good for Newton," Robinson said. "It is good for the car guys. We all enjoy it and it brings a lot of people in the town, and not just for that one day. People come back and visit our shops downtown. We knew this was something we did not want to go away."

Registration forms, vendor forms and sponsorship forms are online at https://newtoncarshow.org/.

"People need to continue to mark that first Friday and Saturday in May off and come down and join us," Robinson said.