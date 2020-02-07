BOE to meet

The Newton USD 373 Board of Education will meet at 7 p.m. Feb. 10 in the board room at McKinley Administrative Center, 308 E. First.

The board agenda includes a letter to state legislators concerning high-density weighting, the 2020-21 calendar, protocols for recording board meetings, gift requests, an update on racial justice, a trap/clay target shooting team, board vision/goals, the emergency operations plan notebook, policy recommendations, professional development and a period for public comment.

Newton commission to meet

The Newton City Commission will meet at 7 p.m. Feb. 11 in the commission room of Newton City Hall, 221 E. Sixth.

The agenda includes a financial report, amendments to city code pertaining to municipal solid waste, a utility easement in Autumn Glen Fourth Addition, a taxiway project at the airport, bids for an airport waterline, sign regulations and a period for public comment.

County commission to meet

Harvey County commissioners will meet at 9 a.m. Feb. 11 in the commission room of the Harvey County Courthouse, 800 N. Main.

Agenda items include a taxiway improvement project for the Newton City-County Airport, delinquent personal property tax collections, appointments to the judicial nomination commission, an executive session to discuss personnel and a period for public comment.

North Newton council to meet

The North Newton City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Feb. 10 in North Newton City Hall, 2601 N. Main.

The council will hear citizen comments, consider a mayoral appointment to the North Newton Housing Authority, hear a presentation regarding the upcoming Harvey County Safety Fair, consider an adjustment to the Kidron Bethel Planned Unit Development, and consider amending zoning ordinances to recognize distinctions between Newton and North Newton sign regulations.

Retired school personnel to meet

The Harvey County Association of Retired School Personnel will meet at 9 a.m. Feb. 14 in the Cottonwood Room of Newton Recreation Center, 415 N. Pine.

The program will be by Lois Palmer about line dancing. Scholarship donations will be accepted.